Bruno Henrique publishes note on millionaire share for the patent of “Other Patamar” – Flamengo

The phrase “another level” started as a simple joke, but became a ‘headache’ for Bruno Henrique this week. That’s because Flamengo’s striker was sued in the Rio de Janeiro Court, in a patent action for the term used by the player since 2019. Therefore, on the night of this Friday (15), the athlete released an official note clarifying the situation and defending their rights.

The lawsuit was filed by Josineide Constantino Dantas, who demanded an indemnity of R$ 13 million from Bruno Henrique. In the process, the Flamengo fan cites that she registered the phrase ‘Otô Patamar’ for her sportswear brand at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI), in 2019, when the term became popular after an interview with the attacker.

However, in the statement released this Friday (15), Bruno Henrique guarantees that he is backed by Justice and shows tranquility in solving the issue. In addition, the striker cites focus on recovering from the thigh injury, which kept him from playing in the field indefinitely.

CHECK THE NOTE:

“After the massive repercussion in the press about an alleged legal dispute for the brand ‘Otô Patamar’, I hereby come to clarify some points.

My staff, legally advised, took the lead in this action, instrumented by a person who seeks to favor an expression popularized by me and I remain calm, focused exclusively on my recovery to return to the lawns as soon as possible.

Second, it is noteworthy that I was taken by surprise and I deeply regret this person’s attempt to use and promote themselves financially based on an expression that became popular on social networks after an interview with me during a classic in 2019.

On two occasions and in two different instances, the court rejected this person’s injunction request, which aimed to suspend my right to use the expression of my own authorship.

I would like to take this opportunity to reinforce that we are legally supported and that we continue with our commercial activities without any complications. BH27, with a lot of work and daily dedication from those involved, has been conquering its space in the clothing industry and will continue to develop new collections and products with support and encouragement”.