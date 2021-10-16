Bruno Henrique speaks about a case marked ‘Otô Patamá’: ‘I’m calm’

O forward Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo, was at social networks this Friday to comment on the process that suffers from a fan of the club for the commercial rights of the brand originating from the expression “Otô Patamá”. the athlete of red-black he said he was calm, but that he was taken aback by the situation.

– After the massive repercussion in the press about an alleged legal dispute for the brand “Otô Patamá”, I hereby clarify some points. My staff, legally advised, took the lead in this action, instrumentalized by a person who seeks to take advantage of an expression popularized by me – began the attacker.

– I remain calm, focused exclusively on my recovery to return to the pitch as soon as possible. Second, it is noteworthy that I was taken completely by surprise and I deeply regret this person’s attempt to use and promote themselves financially from an expression that became popular on social media after an interview with me during a classic in 2019 – continued the athlete .

– On two occasions and in two different instances, the Court rejected the injunction request of this person, which aimed to suspend my right to use the expression of my own authorship – added Bruno Henrique.

The shirt 27 of the Flamengo he added that he is “legally supported” and that he will not stop using the expression “Otô Patamá” in his commercial products.

Understand the case!

In court, Josineide Constantino Dantas argues that he has registered the trademark with the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). Thus, the fan claims that only she can use the brand in the sale of products, such as clothing and sporting goods.

According to UOL, Josineide said that, after listening to the 27 shirt interview, he thought the catchphrase would be a great name for a sportswear brand. So, she went to the INPI and registered. Also according to the portal, it charges, in total, an indemnity of R$ 13 million.

