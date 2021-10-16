Brusque wins Remo on the turn, but loses two suspended players and increases the already extensive list of embezzlements for the match against Botafogo

Entitled to a thrilling penalty save at the end of the attacker’s game edu, O Brusque defeated the rowing upset by 3 to 1 this Friday afternoon (15/10), at Augusto Bauer, for the 30th round of the Series B of Brasileirão, and took an important step in the fight against relegation. However, he saw two players suspended for the duel against the Botafogo next Wednesday (10/20), at Nilton Santos Stadium.

the steering wheel Joe Matthew, for a foul in the first half, and the right-back João Carlos, due to a complaint in the reserve bank at the beginning of the second stage, they received the yellow card and will embezzle the technician’s team Waguinho Dias. the defenders Everton German and Ianson return from suspension for the match against Glorious.

Brusque’s embezzlement list was already long

Zé Mateus and João Carlos join an extensive list of players outside Brusque’s deck. Alex Ruan, Thread, Gabriel Taliari, Julian, Marcelo, Marlone and Marco Antonio are handed over to the medical department. Philip soutto and Vivico they are currently transitioning to return to the Santa Catarina team’s games.