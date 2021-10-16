Butantan receives authorization to start anti-covid serum tests

The Butantan Institute received today (15) authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to start, in humans, complementary tests of the anti-covid serum, manufactured by the institution. Unlike the vaccine, which is a form of prevention, the serum helps in the treatment of people already infected with the disease. With today’s authorization, Butantan has the necessary permissions to carry out all stages of the serum’s clinical tests.

The exams will be carried out at Hospital do Rim and at Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP), both located in the city of São Paulo. Participating volunteers are adults over 30 years old and with a diagnosis of infection by covid-19 confirmed by PCR, at most, within the previous five days. The serum is intravenous, that is, it is inserted into a vein in a single application. The patient stays in the hospital for a day and receives the medication.

The tests will be carried out in two phases and three stages. In phase 1, the study will involve 30 kidney transplant patients, patients at the Hospital do Rim (step A); and 30 cancer patients from Hospital das Clínicas with solid organ cancer (stage B). In phase 2, 558 people will participate, including solid organ transplants and cancer patients, all undergoing immunosuppressive therapy (step C).

“The focus of anti-covid serum on immunosuppressed people is a contribution by Butantan to provide treatment to a large public that has difficulties in immunizing them and, in many cases, cannot take the vaccine. In addition, they are people heavily affected by covid-19, with a mortality rate that can be higher than 65%”, highlighted the institute in a statement.