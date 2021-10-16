Call of Duty Mobile Codes Today, Oct 16: Free Redemption Codes

As you are used to seeing in all the news that we publish here regarding the game, Call of Duty Mobile continues to be a success among mobile games and gaining more strength every day, the game has the Battle Royale game mode, similar with Fortnite and Free Fire. The mode challenges players to be the last survivors on a map filled with weapons, equipment and vehicles.

the game Call of Duty: Mobile has many game items such as characters, skins, weapon designs and more. These can be unlocked by leveling up, completing various missions and challenges, or using your CoD Points in-game. But if you want exclusive items for free, you can use the redemption codes to claim some for free, we provide below we list new free redemption codes for today, October 16, 2021.



–Continues after advertising–

Call of Duty: redemption codes mobile can be found on the game’s official social networks or on some YouTubers and influencers associated with Activision; however, you should remember that some codes are specific to each account and may not work for everyone, and some are limited to certain regions. Also remember to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time.

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE: FREE REDEMPTION CODES FOR TODAY, OCTOBER 16 (2021)

Here we list the codes for today, Saturday, 10/16, if you do not yet appear in this space, click here to update post with listing .

. NRH6NKX4MAS36CEC

85RVKXYA0NBPR0M1

BBN7ESQGTY7P5GEY

G85H4HGBUR2U29GT

R0DY86HRCTL6Q2V7

LQ9NVQNUQB7BLDB4

6V6M4HG0QS6386YU

G4YAPEB20D4NEX54

CFV42300XEJ79REK

UZLMAHN2HX3BRQ0S

91R9V8S0D3NT5GRM

P117FBQ3GFCXDV94

1NRAC9C46PWAC3ZL

TD5079WVPEX8R3QH

K8VJGHWJUMRGPKNN

ELL93VZM8NDJ5YDE

8FDKFUU9B41G1NCG

XTZMHEQ531TL4MUV

XYJ4TFXUKXBRR5NE

LUBNB1674ZMM78TE

VAK6P9D8LUX9MWFN

3BMWJ50QT5K29XC5

U5TVNSDHBR1FS8VD

RK7D4XCPSB3H512T

MARLAQTPCFMD8BDZ

Y8NK4KH005TH978M

GLPW1TLYQV67GXBL

XXD5X7T4HRWAHZRS

KQCN1HL0RPQ9YVTS

R1XW0CVHV4XJL1VK

2W13F46B1X3LXNF7

YA15R5N5K4HZ0SUA

XQPWCR4GVH4JGK9L

C8YMC55J7EF1CJ4E

W3HM08PMRB1PS0KB

LRX5NE005XXZB9Y1

1PX7Z7R4CQURRS0F

VG25ML62JC90XPFR



Redemption codes for Call of Duty: Mobile generally have an expiration time, so it may be possible that they have already expired when you attempt to redeem them. Also, some of these codes may be limited to certain specific regions; if so, you can change your device’s region via a VPN, which will allow you to redeem codes belonging to a region other than your own.

HOW TO REDEEM CODES IN CALL OF DUTY MOBILE:



–Continues after advertising–

To redeem COD Mobile codes, all you need to do is follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center. Step 2: Enter your UID (User ID, which you can find in your Player Profile, below your avatar icon). step 3: Enter the Redemption Code and Verification Code (the one that appears on the Redemption Center page). Step 4: Click the Submit button.



See too

Season 8: 2nd Anniversary Giveaway (AK-47) 2 Legendary Blueprints and 1 Epic blueprint of previous poll winning weapon, for each of our 25 lucky winners to be able to pick from (only 1 blueprint per winner). – https://t.co/jifhEPbmLc –https://t.co/XJqjn2bJbJ pic.twitter.com/hR6dzGsjsp — Team COD Mobile (@BetaCODMobile) October 1, 2021

You will also enjoy reading: Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related