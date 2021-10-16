Call of Duty’s new anti-cheat system hasn’t even debuted yet, but it’s already leaked

Ricochet operates at kernel level, but code has already been sent to hackers

In according to the profile @ModernWarzon Call of Duty insider, hackers have already had access to the code for the new anti-cheat system for Call of Duty Warzone and vanguard, what can completely disable tool that hasn’t even been released yet.

O ricochet, new anti-cheat system that operates at kernel level, was announced this week and was the promise to more effectively combat the plague of cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone, free battle-royale, as well as being the anti-cheat system used in Call of Duty: Vanguard, new franchise game with scheduled for release on November 5th.

In addition to creating permanent banning systems with hardware identification, and sharing banlist with servers from other games in the house, one of Activision-Blizzard’s main promises to fight cheaters was the new Ricochet anti-cheat system. However, system operating at kernel level to ensure players won’t use cheating tools already had its code leaked even before it was officially released, to the dismay of Activision-Blizzard and sadness of the Call of Duty community, which in recent years has been facing more and more problems with the industry of cheat engines that can move billions of dollars.



– Continues after advertising –

Credits: ModernWarzone

twitter profile Anti-Cheat Police Department reported yesterday (14) that the Ricochet kernel drivers had already been made available to several developers of cheating systems, with a print of a forum where the code was leaked and from one of Activision Publishin Inc’s digitally signed files. The information that was treated as rumor for a while was confirmed by the insider profile @ModernWarzonand.

This is a bad sign, as with source code access of the anti-cheating program the hackers will have enough material to create cheat engines that go completely unnoticed, and most likely the Ricochet will need an extremely deep update to get around this situation. that or the Activision will have to choose another tool, at least initially, until you get a safe version of your security tool.



– Continues after advertising –

Call of Duty: Warzone is free and receives constant updates with content in collaboration with other games in the franchise, and Call of Duty: Vanguard arrives on November 5th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VG247, Gamerant