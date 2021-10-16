Camila Queiroz talks about Angel, about ‘Secret truths’ 2: ‘Likes power’

Camila Queiroz plays Angel in ‘Secret Truths’ 2 (Photo: Instagram)

Who out there is looking forward to the premiere of “Secret Truths” II, next Wednesday (20)? The author, Walcyr Carrasco, and Camila Queiroz, Romulo Estrela and Agatha Moreira, the trio of protagonists, talked about the plot with Renata Capucci. The interview will air tomorrow on “Fantástico” this Sunday (17).

Camila spoke for the first time about the evolution of her character’s plot. Angel will go back to prostitution. The artist explained:

— She goes back to the pink book because she is broke and her son has leukemia. But that’s where her duality comes in. And we end up discovering where her pleasure is in it. She likes the power too. Of the power she has over men.

Romulo Estrela, Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira with Renata Capucci (Photo: Disclosure)

Walcyr Carrasco says he is delighted with the result:

“I’m in love with “Secret Truths.” I’m sure it will reach the hearts of the audience and arouse curiosity. Why does Giovana, from Agatha Moreira, hate Angel so much? – provokes.

With artistic direction by Amora Mautner, this is the first Brazilian soap opera for streaming, available to Globoplay subscribers.

