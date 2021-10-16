Campos Neto: BC only intervenes in the exchange when there is some dysfunctionality

Marcelo Camargo/Brazil Agency

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, reinforced that the BC has not changed its way of acting in the exchange rate. Campos Neto highlighted that the exchange rate is floating and that what matters to the BC is how it affects inflation and inflation expectations. “BC only intervenes when the market is dysfunctional.”

The BC president also said that interventions are never made “in the short term or in real time”, only in cases of need, and that operations are divided into several days.

Campos Neto also mentioned technical issues again, such as the demand of US$ 17.4 billion this year due to the banks’ overhedge. In addition, he said that whenever there are uncertainties about fiscal solutions, the market “prices accordingly”.

indebtedness

The president of the Central Bank stated that the increase in indebtedness could explain the detachment of the exchange rate in relation to the increase in exports in Brazil and other commodity exporters amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

“It wasn’t just in Brazil. It’s a topic that needs study. This could be related to the high level of indebtedness. It explains a little the shock to the commodity producers”, he pointed out, in an online event organized by Goldman Sachs this Friday, 15th.

