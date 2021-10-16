Campos Neto says it is “perfectly possible” to bring inflation to the target in 2022

× Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

Roberto Campos Neto stated earlier that “it’s perfectly possible” bring inflation to the target in 2022. According to him, the Central Bank will follow the current rate of interest rate hikes, with an increase of one percentage point at the next Copom meeting. The statements were given at an online event promoted by the bank Goldman Sachs.

“It’s perfectly possible to get the job done, unless other shocks happen, at this pace we’re keeping,” he said.

Campos also reinforced that the BC will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation to the target in 2022.

“It is important to emphasize that our target is 2022 and we will do whatever it takes to put inflation on target in that horizon”, he stated.

The pace of the Selic increase of one percentage point per meeting, added the BC president, is important for the Copom to analyze the effects of the measure on the real economy.

“We see that the best way to act is to keep the pace, understanding that the terminal (fee) is the most important and the time we gain is very valuable to be able to decipher the information in the short term and also to understand how this transmission is happening in the yield curve and how expectations are behaving”, he said.