Caregiver sends resume to nursing home and is harassed by Portuguese mistakes in messages: ‘That’s why you can’t find a job’ | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

A 43-year-old elderly caregiver was harassed by the attendant of a nursing home in Sorocaba (SP) last Thursday (14). Due to some errors in the messages, the employee suggested that Cristiane Barros take a Portuguese course and said that it was “that’s why she didn’t find work”.

In the screenshots of the conversation sent to g1, it is possible to see that the attendant starts to correct the errors of the caregiver, who tries to explain herself (read above). “There is no agent, it’s us”, he writes.

“It would be good for you to take a Portuguese course. That must be why you can’t get a job,” he continues.

Cristiane said that she decided to send the résumé because she learned, through a friend, that the clinic was looking for new employees. As soon as she sent her documents, however, the attendant began to respond to her in a hostile way.

“I felt very bad. It’s very sad to think that there are people like that, especially working with the elderly. I was upset, because I’m not an evil person. I took the course, I’m looking for a job and fighting for it. I made a mistake, some of them went the broker and I couldn’t fix it. It was by accident,” he says.

The caregiver said she apologized and tried to send new messages, but her number was blocked by the clinic.

O g1 he contacted the nursing home, who said that he had no knowledge of what had happened, that he “very regrets this type of conduct” and that he does not condone the attendant’s behavior.

He also said that he will investigate the incident internally, but that he has already identified that “none of the employees and employees was the sender of the messages”.

“We will continue the internal investigations and, if any service provider has carried out the conduct on behalf of the company, we will take the necessary corrective measures”, says the note.