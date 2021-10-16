Cascavel promotes symposium on palliative care with speakers and guests from all over Brazil

Caring is an unlimited verb for Unimed Cascavel. The cooperative considers that every patient needs physical, emotional, social and spiritual attention until the last moment of life. This way of looking at care is what defines the Special Care Network, created in a pioneering way in southern Brazil in November 2019.

Symposium – Debating palliative care in a humanized and taboo-free manner also had no limits or boundaries in the 2nd Multidisciplinary Symposium on Palliative Care, promoted by singular between September 29 and October 1, 2021. The fully online event brought together professionals from several areas of health from north to south of Brazil.

exchanges – “There were three days of great exchanges of experiences, with sensational classes by renowned professionals. The current themes brought great reflection on the care and love offered by multidisciplinary teams, in which each professional cares a little so that, in the end, the patient has the experience of total care: physical, emotional, social and spiritual. This affection drives us to think about the schedule for the next symposium”, says Celenir Teló, coordinator of the Special Care Network.

Connection – The lectures connected the participants to the Unimed Cascavel Way of Caring, guided by empathy and respect dedicated to each life story, with all its particularities. Over the three nights, the symposium deepened themes that are part of the routine of care for patients with chronic, progressive and life-threatening diseases.

Speeches – Those invited to share knowledge were chosen based on the experience of working in the area of ​​Palliative Care, as well as aiming to form a wide range of topics, including attention to the pain and suffering of patients and families, the spiritual particularities of each case and the benefits of aesthetic treatments for the physical and emotional well-being of the patients.

• Juliano Maximiano David – Palliative Physician of the Continued Care Network at Unimed Cascavel, Juliano has been part of the Cooperative’s medical staff since 2015. He presented in detail the structure and mode of operation of the RCC.

• Douglas Crispim – A geriatrician with a degree from Santa Casa de São Paulo, Douglas Crispim has a doctorate from USP in Palliative Care. Crispim is an assistant physician at the Palliative Care Center at Hospital das Clínicas at USP and is currently president of the National Academy of Palliative Care, as well as technical director of the Senior Association for Health Support and founder of the Brazilian Institute of Communication in Health.

• Leonardo Giovani de Jesus – Anesthesiology, member of the Brazilian Society for the Study of Pain, founder of the Brazilian Society for Tissue Regeneration and the Brazilian Association for Research in Regenerative Medicine and member of the Brazilian Society of Interventional Pain Physicians.

• Juana Lomes – Clinical nutritionist and palliative care provider, Juana has experience in a highly complex hospital, in assisting cancer patients and in palliative care. She is a consultant in the field of Nutrition in Palliative Care, follows patients at home and provides ongoing guidance to health professionals in the area of ​​Palliative Care.

• Flávia Firmino – Oncologist Nurse at the National Cancer Institute (Inca) and PhD from USP. He works, teaches and researches in the area of ​​Oncology Palliative Care, including clinical and historical areas.

• Alexandre Silva – PhD in Nursing from the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the Portuguese Catholic University of Lisbon. Alexandre is a member and researcher of the study and research group on Palliative Care at Fiocruz’s National School of Public Health.

• Marina Mota – Psychologist from the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC-PR), with advanced training in Palliative Care, Difficult Communication in Health and Hospital Psychology Coordination. Marina coordinates the Psychology area of ​​the Continued Care Network at Unimed Cascavel.

• Mauro Bonatto – Graduated from the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC-PR), with a master’s degree in Small Intestine Diseases from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR).

• Reverend Guinter Alencastro – Graduated in Theology, Reverend Guinter is also a chaplain and has a postgraduate degree in Humanization and Palliative Care. He is currently pursuing a postgraduate course in Chaplaincy.

• Vanessa Monteiro – Bachelor’s Degree in Aesthetics and Cosmetics from Universidade Anhembi Morumbi (SP), Vanessa is a specialist in Palliative Care from the Albert Einstein Research and Education Institute (SP). She has international training in Lymphatic Drainage – LEDUC (Brussels-Belgium) and is the author of the book “Palliative and Humanized Aesthetics”, as well as creator of the Palliative Aesthetics method and founder of the Vitallis Institute.

Gratitude – “Gratitude for the opportunity to attend great lectures. They will certainly make a difference in my services as an acupuncturist pharmacist in the Women’s Network for Fighting Cancer in Santa Catarina”, praised participant Rúbia Andrade.

Excellence – “According to the World Health Organization update, palliative care is an approach that improves the quality of life of patients and their families who face life-threatening diseases, preventing and alleviating suffering through early diagnosis, correct assessment and management of pain or other physical, psychosocial and spiritual problems. This care is only possible thanks to a multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary team working in harmony, seeking the comfort of patients and their families. The 2nd Unimed symposium sought to offer the best knowledge to the participants, with highly qualified speakers with extensive experience in the subject. The lectures were of great value, addressing current issues in palliative care and offering the best technical knowledge. I am sure that all of this will make a difference in the way each professional works daily in the care of their patients”, praised Juliano Maximiano David, palliative physician at RCC and speaker at the symposium.

care without measure – “People, who always seek to treat the patient in a search for a cure, do not always have such a clear and improved notion of what can be done in care while life is ending. I found all the subjects very interesting, after all, who doesn’t like a massage? Who doesn’t like a cuddle? Who doesn’t like someone to listen to? Offering this care and still being able to minimize suffering is very important. I was very happy that Unimed Cascavel was able to transmit this knowledge to so many people. It is a love that goes far beyond a contract for the provision of services in the health area”, evaluated the average Karin Erdmann, advisor for Preventive Medicine and Integral Health Care at Unimed Cascavel.

Pride – “There were many joys involved in this symposium, but I highlight four of them: the first was the possibility of doing it, albeit online, as we are still facing this pandemic that has taken so long to return us to our routine. The second was to be able to reinforce a project in which Unimed Cascavel is a reference in southern Brazil, as the RCC of Unimed Cascavel is a pioneer in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná. The third was the quality of our guests, who certainly ensured a high level of understanding of the topic. And the fourth was the joy of seeing the more than 300 registered for the symposium. All of this leads us to the pleasing conclusion that the importance of continued care has been assimilated and represents an important differential in our Way of Caring”, concluded physician Luiz Sérgio Fettback, CEO of Unimed Cascavel. (Unimed Cascavel Press)