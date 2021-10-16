Casseta comedians take advantage of 30-year friendship to make fun of each other on TV· TV News

Friends for over three decades, Beto Silva, Claudio Manoel, Helio de La Peña and Hubert Aranha have a benefit in this long-lasting relationship: the freedom to make fun of each other. This will be one of the differentials of the new project of former members of Casseta & Planeta, Conversa Piada, which debuts this Saturday (16), in Cultura.

“Those years of friendship give you intimacy. So, you have more fluidity, freedom. The fact of cursing Beto is not so relevant, because it’s not the first time nor will it be the last. You save a lot of time, because the fact of if someone doesn’t like my idea doesn’t mean anything. Friendship, time and intimacy make it easier”, Manoel pointed out.

During the presentation of the program to the press, of which the TV news participated, Peña highlighted that the friendship has existed since before the group’s appearance: “This remained, so we don’t need to make concessions to the friend’s idea because then, later on, he’ll vote for mine.”

“We are very comfortable, we have the freedom to criticize, to make fun of each other. In the last ten years, when we were closer, we were more natural in our conversation. This will certainly be felt by the viewer,” added the actor.

“Just the fact that we’ve been friends for about 40 years already makes it easier. If we haven’t fought until today, after all this time, then it’s not a good time. We have a calm conversation and a conversation that is very loose. we are not old we are vintage “, highlighted Silva.

The idea is for the program to have a relaxed chat, but not loose. It’s a focused bar chat, let’s put it this way. Let’s make the conversation flow between us. We have over 30 years of conversation to catch up on.

In the program shown on Saturday nights, the comedians present a humorous debate on the main topics of the week . In addition to the non-committal conversation, the cast intends to comment on social media material and promote Saturday evenings with celebrities. Pedro Bial, Bruno Mazzeo, Marisa Orth and Miguel Falabella are among the attraction’s guests.

The group also reinforced that it has arrived with a “clean face” in this new phase, which will not feature soap opera parodies or the iconic products of the Tabajara Organizations. Conversa Piada goes on air at 10 pm, at Cultura.