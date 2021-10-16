César Tralli cries after the last SP1 and is applauded by the TV news team

the journalist César Tralli, 50 years old, was in charge of SP 1 for the last time this Friday (15). The anchor will take over the Jornal Hoje after the official announcement that Maju Coutinho has the right destination to command the Fantástico.

After the farewell speech on the TV news, Tralli ended up getting emotional and was moved to tears: “My journey on ‘SP1’ is coming to an end. 10 years old, but I miss you already. I want to thank you for all your kindness and generosity letting me have lunch with you. I always dream of bringing good news. That’s why we are here to inform, to fight so much injustice that still has. I ask you with all the love that you continue to welcome our dear Alan Severiano”, he said.

Finally, the journalist thanked the entire São Paulo newscast team: “Thank the entire ‘SP1’ team that puts it on the air. This is teamwork and I value this teamwork more every day. I only represent you. I’m going on vacation for a short time and on my way back at the end of the month I’ll meet you a little later at the paper today. Let’s continue having lunch together. Thank you from my heart”, thanked.

not everyone gets the honor of being applauded when they leave a job. you have to be competent. he must have been good at what he did. and probably a good person too. this was Cesar Tralli’s farewell from #SP1: crying, applause… beautiful to see. 💚 pic.twitter.com/nS5bLSxWce — nico (@niconatv_) October 15, 2021

César Tralli’s replacement in SP1

Last Wednesday (13) César Tralli, when saying goodbye to SP1, called his replacement in the newscast, the journalist, to the studio. Alan Severiano:

Most of you will already know. Maju went to Fantástico, and I was chosen for this great challenge that will be replacing her at Jornal Hoje. And who will be with you in my place is a friend and professional that I admire a lot: our dear Alan Severiano. I wanted to tell you to take good care of this special, cool and spectacular newspaper, with this wonderful team”, said Tralli.

After entering the studio, Alan thanked him for the opportunity to run the São Paulo newscast: “Thank you for the warm welcome. You are what we are seeing here. He welcomed me with all affection. Thank you very much and have admired you for a long time. For me, it’s a great joy to make SP1”, thanked Severiano.