Cesar Tralli cries when he is applauded by the team at the farewell of SP1

Journalist César Tralli was moved this Friday (15) when he said goodbye to SP1, local newscast in São Paulo. He also won a tribute from his co-workers. Tralli will take charge of Jornal Hoje and Alan Severiano will be the new anchor of SP1.

After ten years in charge of the newspaper, Tralli was moved to tears in farewell. “It’s been ten years, ten years that have flown. I miss you, bear heart. I want to thank you for your affection, for your generosity. Thank you so much! Thank you so much for letting me have lunch with you these last ten years. It was good too much,” said the journalist.

“May you continue with us, receiving someone who will replace me, who is dear Alan Severiano. I also want to thank the entire SP1 team, all the guys who put this newscast on the air. Thank you very much”, he said afterwards, being applauded by his colleagues in the production.

Images showed more colleagues applauding Trailli standing. “I love you guys, this is teamwork. Every day I value your work more. Look at that, I get goose bumps,” he said.

He ended by saying that he is going to take a vacation first. “I’ll go on vacation for a short period, but when I come back, at the end of the month, I’ll meet you a little later: at ‘Jornal Hoje’. So we’ll continue to have lunch together. A kiss for you, be at peace, take care of yourself“.

Crying, Tralli needed a tissue to wipe her tears.

With the departure of Tiago Leifert from BBB, Globo’s programs were altered. Tralli goes to Jornal Hoje and Maju Coutinho will replace Tadeu Schmidt at Fantástico. Already Tadeu will take over the BBB22.