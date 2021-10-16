César Tralli is applauded live in his farewell to SP1 and bursts into tears: ‘I get goosebumps’; watch

Exciting! César Tralli presented SP1 for the last time this Friday (15), and won a beautiful tribute from his co-workers. The journalist, who will now take charge of “Jornal Hoje”, wept as he said goodbye to the post he occupied for the past ten years. Starting next week, Alan Severiano will be the attraction’s new anchor.

“It’s been ten years, ten years that have flown. I miss you, bear heart. I want to thank you for your affection, for your generosity. Thank you very much! Thank you so much for letting me have lunch with you these past ten years. it was too good“, declared the professional, moved.

“I always dream of bringing much more good news, I imagine that’s what you want too. That is why we are here together, to inform, denounce, demand, suggest, observe and applaud the good examples. Valuing the citizen, valuing the collective and fighting so much injustice and inequality that we still have in Greater São Paulo, in the capital and in this world“, continued Tralli.

Quoting his replacement, he urged viewers to welcome Alan. “May you continue with us, receiving someone who will replace me, who is dear Alan Severiano. I also want to thank the entire SP1 team, all the guys who put this newscast on the air. Thank you very much“he said, receiving applause from the production.

Then there were images of more of the journalist’s co-workers applauding him on his feet. “I love you guys, this is a team effort. Every day I value your work more. Look what a thing, I get goosebumps“, affirmed Caesar.

“I’ll go on vacation for a short period, but when I come back, at the end of the month, I’ll meet you a little later: at ‘Jornal Hoje’. So we’ll continue to have lunch together. A kiss for you, be at peace, take care“, finished the anchor, who cried and needed a handkerchief to dry his tears as the credits went up. Watch:

César Tralli gets emotional when he says goodbye to SP1 pic.twitter.com/qqe7NtFZDb — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 15, 2021

TV Globo’s news programs are undergoing reformulation and a “chair dance”. Tralli takes over “Jornal Hoje” in place of Maju Coutinho, who will replace Tadeu Schmidt in “Fantástico”. The latter, in turn, will venture into entertainment, taking command of BBB22.