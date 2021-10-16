César Tralli is surprised in farewell to ‘SP1’ and cries live

Journalist, who will present ‘Jornal Hoje in the place of Maju Coutinho, was applauded by the editorial staff of the newspaper he headed for 10 years

Reproduction / Globe / 10.15.2021 César Tralli cried as he said goodbye to ‘SP1’ after 10 years on the news



the journalist César Tralli did not contain the emotion when saying goodbye to the “SP1”, local newspaper from São Paulo that presented a decade in the Globe. At the end of this Friday, 15th edition, the presenter thanked the viewers and his co-workers for their affection. “Thank you so much from the heart for letting me have lunch with you for the past 10 years, it was so good. I always dream of bringing much more good news, I imagine that’s what you want too. We are here together to inform, denounce, demand, suggest, observe, applaud the good examples, value the citizen, the collective and fight so much injustice and inequality that we still see in greater São Paulo”, said César, who took the opportunity to ask the public to keep following “SP1” with his replacement, the journalist Alan Severiano.

In his farewell speech, the presenter also emphasized the importance of all professionals who work behind the scenes of the newscast. “I want to thank all the ‘SP1’ team, all the guys who put this newspaper off the air, thank you very much, I love you so much.” After giving this thanks, César was surprised by his co-workers, who gave him a standing ovation. “What a beautiful thing, I get goose bumps! This is a team effort and every day I value your work more because you are the ones who do it here, I only represent”, declared César, crying. The journalist will go on vacation and when he returns, at the end of the month, he will assume the post of Maju Coutinho in “Jornal Hoje”, which was chosen to replace Thaddeus Schmidt in “Fantastic”. The partner of Poliana Abritta will leave the Sunday attraction to command the “BBB 22”.