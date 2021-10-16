Chapecoense vs Fortaleza: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

THE Chapecoense enters the field looking for the first victory at home in Serie A. As home team, the team has not won for 12 games, with seven defeats and five draws. The last home triumph was on June 2, over ABC, by 3-1, in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. Verdão is in the lantern and has only 13 points.

O strength comes from a victory over Grêmio in the last round and wants to keep the momentum going, taking advantage of the opportunity to face the lantern of the competition. With 42 points and in third place, Leão has already surpassed the score of the entire Serie A of 2020 and is following firm steps towards the goal of Libertadores. The club has passed the most rounds in the G-4, being left out in just two of them.

Chapecoense – Technician: Painted

For the home match, Pintado will have at least two mandatory substitutions in the starting lineup for the last round. Busanello and Anderson Leite are out for the third yellow card and should be replaced by Mancha and Denner, respectively. Alan Santos also becomes an option in the midfield and can enter Lima’s vacancy.

Probable lineup: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Ignacio, Joílson, Jordan and Mancha; Moisés Ribeiro, Lima (Alan Santos) and Denner; Mike and Rodrigo Silva.

Who is out: Anderson Leite and Busanello (suspended); Anselmo Ramon, Bruno Silva, Derlan, Ezequiel, Kadu, Léo Gomes, Felipe Santana, Felipe Silva, Renê Júnior, Tiepo and Vagner (injured).

Hanging: Bruno Silva, Denner, Derlan, Geuvânio and Pintado.

Fortaleza – Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Vojvoda should promote the entry of Wellington Paulista in the vacancy of Robson, suspended. Other than that, the team must repeat itself in relation to what Grêmio won in the last round.

Probable lineup: Felipe Alves, Titi, Benevenuto, Tinga; Pikachu, Felipe, Ederson, Mateus Vargas, Lucas Crispim; David and Wellington Paulista.

Who is out: Jussa (DM); Robson (suspended).

Hanging: Felipe Alves, Titi, Jussa, Felipe, Mateus Vargas, Igor Torres.

