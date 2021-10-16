Check out the results of Quina 5682 and Lotofácil 2348 this Friday (10/15)

posted on 10/15/2021 20:10 / updated on 10/15/2021 23:19



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Friday night (10/15), four lotteries: Quina’s 5682 contests; 2348 from Lotofácil, 157 from Super Sete and 2224 from Lotomania. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-05-08-09-11-13-14-15-17-19-20-22-23-24.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

With an expected prize of R$ 1.6 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-14-15-28-32-37-45-49-55-63-65-68-71-76-82-87-90-92-97-98.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

With an expected prize of BRL 300 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 0

Column 2: 4

Column 3: 8

Column 4: 9

Column 5: 9

Column 6: 3

Column 7: 8

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

Quina, with an expected prize of R$8.6 million, had the following numbers drawn: 09-30-33-41-50. The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

