Chelsea coach is furious at Thiago Silva’s embezzlement by Data FIFA and makes a strong outburst at press conference

Chelsea coach was not happy about not being able to count on Thiago Silva at Brentford vs Chelsea, this Saturday, for the Premier League, broadcast by ESPN at the Star+

the technician of the Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, said he is “unhappy” with the fact that the defender Thiago Silva not be available for the game against the Brentford, this Saturday, at 1:30 pm (GMT), by the Premier League, and argued that football is being “damaged as a spectacle” due to the fact that players are often embezzled.

For this weekend’s duel in English, the coach has serious problems in defense. Rüdiger will not be able to play because he injured his back in a Germany match, while Thiago Silva is out for playing 90 minutes in Brazil’s 4-1 rout over Uruguay last Thursday in the World Cup qualifiers.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Chelsea returns to the field for the Premier League this Saturday (16), at 1:30 pm (GMT), against the surprising Brentford, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+

The Brazilian will only arrive in London late on Friday afternoon, and Tuchel has already anticipated that he will not take the field against Brentford.

“Today we had the tactical training, we had the lecture, and he missed it all. He played 90 minutes (for Brazil), now he’s going to travel for 12 hours. So you asked me if he’ll be available (to play on Saturday), and I say no”, he stressed.

“Of course I’m not happy, but I’ve known about that since before he left. So there’s nothing new. I have to get used to these things when there’s FIFA Dates. That’s how things work these days,” he complained.

“Are we coaches happy with how many games athletes have to play for their countries? No, we’re not. Does anyone ask us something? No, no one asks. Does that change anything? No, it doesn’t. And I don’t get mad about these things, because I already know in advance,” he stressed.

Thiago Silva during the match between Brazil and Colombia, for the qualifiers Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

“We talk about these topics at UEFA coaching meetings, but the calendar is the calendar, and we have to accept it. I’m not even that frustrated with all this. Of course I don’t like it. too many games for players top in clubs,” he continued.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“Football is for athletes and fans, and fans want players top in the field. They want to see them in good shape and hungry to win. But you can’t always have that when there are so many games for so many different competitions,” he argued.

“Furthermore, we have the fact that the Premier League only allows three substitutions per game, not five like the other leagues. This is something big that we have to deal with,” he added.

In addition to Rüdiger and Thiago Silva, Tuchel still doesn’t have two more athletes against Brentford.

Attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech missed the last two training sessions after suffering a migraine, while midfielder Christian Pulisic continues to treat his ankle injury.