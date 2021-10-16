Chicken price rises four times more than inflation in 2021 – News

The survey of prices for basic food basket products charged in São Paulo, released this week by Procon-SP, shows that refrigerated chicken accumulates highs far above other proteins from January to September 2021.

According to the survey, the kilogram of chicken increased by 35.89%, 519% the percentage calculated by the official national inflation meter, the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index), of the IBGE, of 6.90% in the nine months of this year.

Poultry meat cost R$8.67 at the end of December 2020 and was found for R$11.78 on average in September 2021.

Apparently, nutritionists will need to work twice as hard to convince Brazilians not to give up protein when shopping at the supermarket.

A kilo of ham increased by 23.22% in the first nine months, from R$ 26.05 to R$ 32.10. The dozen eggs are 20.08% more expensive (it was R$7.32 and is R$8.79). Boneless second-rate beef rose twice the inflation measured by the IPCA, from R$31.45 to R$35.81 (13.86% variation).

Prime beef was the one with the lowest elevation, but still above the inflation of all products. From January to September, the product, increasingly noble, increased by 9.46%. It left for already quite painful R$ 39.10 a kilo for R$ 42.80.

The explanation for the increase in chicken, above other proteins, is justified by a number of factors. Corn, used as animal feed, rose more than 50% in one year because of droughts and the appreciation of commodities. At the same time, demand for the product increased with the impossibility of consumers affording more expensive meats. And if there are too many people wanting to buy, the readjustment is inevitable.