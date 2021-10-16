Child serial killer breaks out of prison and dies after beating | Viral | Online Diary

When you think you’ve seen it all in this life, something comes to show that you haven’t. This time, a sinister story shows that people’s ability to do evil does not diminish.

A story about a serial killer known as a children’s “vampire” frightened villagers in Kenya.

Masten Wanjala is accused of killing more than 10 children and also of the way he carried out the crime. Wanjala drank the blood of some of his victims. That is why he is described by authorities as a “bloodthirsty vampire”.

Kenyan authorities confirmed the death of the confessed child serial killer, who was being wanted after escaping from prison. According to police, the criminal was killed by a mob in the village of Mukhweya, in the city of Bungoma.

the crimes

According to police, the victims were attracted to Wanjala, who pretended to be a football coach. In some cases, he held the children hostage and demanded ransom money. The killer also confessed that he drugged the victims.

Police commander Musyoki Mutungi told Standard newspaper he did not know how Wanjala traveled alone from the capital, Nairobi, to the village.

“We are not sure how he managed to travel from Nairobi to his home region, but it was the residents who first identified him, even before the police could be informed,” he said.