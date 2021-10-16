China Properties developer fails to pay US$226m in bonds to creditors

Real estate developer China Properties Group said on Friday, in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, that it had not paid the principal amount of a senior notes issue that was due on October 15th. The company should have paid $226 million to creditors.

“No payment was made by the issuer on the due date, which constitutes an event of default under the terms of the Indenture that constitutes the 2021 Notes,” the company says in the statement.

The issue, carried out on Oct. 11 and 15 by Cheergain Group, a subsidiary of China Properties, had a three-year term and a 15% rate.

According to the developer, the non-payment occurred due to a liquidity crisis caused by a “time mismatch”, since the company is not able to finance the amount outstanding to creditors until it completes the sale or refinancing of some of its assets.

China Properties said it will continue to “consider, explore and work” for solutions to settle its debts to creditors. Among the possibilities analyzed, according to the company, is the refinancing or sale of some real estate properties located in Shanghai and Chongqing, China.

At the company’s request, trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, suspended on April 1 of this year, will continue in the same way.

