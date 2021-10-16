“Chinobyl” shows China as it is

A “social credit program” being implemented in China evaluates each citizen according to their social behavior, based on a score that determines punishments and rewards. Data is collected from social media, government records and using facial recognition devices. If a person’s score is poor, they may, for example, have difficulty enrolling in a good school, or getting a good job – or they may even be unable to travel. The aim of the program is to “provide benefits to the trustworthy and discipline the untrustworthy”, in addition to promoting “moral values”.

This system of surveillance and repression of dissent, which seems to have come out of an episode of the “Black Mirror” series, is just one of the countless aspects of the Chinese totalitarian nightmare examined by journalist Rafael Fontana in the book “Chinobyl – A journey through the bowels of the communist dictatorship” ”. Combining personal reminiscences and political analysis, the author writes knowingly: he lived and worked (as a university professor) in China between 2015 and 2018, a period in which he witnessed the Chinese Communist Party’s strategies to control people’s lives.

– “Chinobyl” is harshly critical of the Chinese communist dictatorship. Do you believe that you will suffer any kind of retaliation for the book if you return to China? What can happen?

RAFAEL FONTANA: Excellent question to start the interview, but it needs to be asked of the Chinese Communist Party [risos]. Their answer will be a lie, as usual, but it would be interesting to see what they answer. My analysis of possible retaliation is supported by facts. For example, I was living in Beijing in the year 2018 when I witnessed the disappearance of the Interpol president in the Chinese capital. Meng Hongwei, a Chinese national, was arrested by local authorities as soon as he stepped onto Chinese soil, and his whereabouts remained unknown for two weeks. Meng is still imprisoned in China today, incommunicado. Arrests, disappearances and executions are common to the enemies of the Chinese dictatorship.

– Have you witnessed cases of prejudice and discrimination against religious minorities? How does the Chinese regime deal with citizens or visitors who want to practice their faith – Christians, included?

RAFAEL: I lived in two cities that are very tolerant of Christians, Shijiazhuang and Beijing. At least foreigners enjoyed freedom to attend churches and services. These locations, like Shanghai, serve as a showcase for the regime’s supposed religious tolerance. However, I have kept in contact with Christians from other Chinese regions, and reports of persecution are increasingly frequent. Temple closures have become routine in recent years. Buddhists can attend their temples as long as they don’t share images or convince Chinese friends to exercise their faith. Muslims, on the other hand, suffer a more effective, even relentless persecution, especially the Uighurs. And Falun Gong [prática espiritual de meditação baseada

no budismo e no taoísmo] it is vigorously opposed by government authorities, to the point of moving its headquarters to New York. Religious visitors are not welcome.

– How does the regime deal with racial and gender minorities? Is there space for defending identity flags in China? Do people protest against racism, homophobia?

RAFAEL: Look, although the Chinese dictatorship takes advantage of minorities in its official propaganda, the fact is that they are being decimated. Their cultures are increasingly under party control, and old ways are discouraged. Languages, for example, are disappearing because the party imposes Mandarin as the only language. As for public policies involving the gender of people, the government is trying to increase the presence of women in leadership positions, and it has been successful. As for racism, no one protests, this would be frowned upon by society. Racism exists, it’s latent, it’s everywhere, but the Chinese don’t even understand the definition of racism, it’s incorporated into everyday life. Finally, the Chinese are unaware of abstract concepts such as some recently created in the West, and the dictatorship fights any groups that try to generate conflicts in society based on abstract ideas.

– What is the situation of women in Chinese society, compared, for example, with Brazil?

RAFAEL: That would make another book, serious, with such complexity that the subject demands. While women work in different roles, such as bus drivers, they are still offered by their families to future couples. Most marriages are arranged, and women have less choice than men. The divorced Chinese woman is practically excluded from social life, she survives in a world of isolation. I knew very sad stories up close. At the risk of being simplistic, we can safely say that Chinese women occupy better positions in the labor market, but socially she is still quite submissive to men.

– How to explain that the Brazilian progressive left, which today defends identity agendas, aligns itself with a dictatorship that persecutes minorities?

RAFAEL: To be quite honest, I will owe you an answer for not mastering the topic. The Brazilian left invents new narratives every month, I am fortunately unaware of a good part of these innocuous expressions. I can only say that coherence is not the strong point of the left, so it aligns with whatever brings it some dividend, such as the Cuban, Angolan, Venezuelan, Chinese dictatorships, in other words, the dictatorship to the customer’s taste.

– I know this is difficult to measure, but in your perception, what is the degree of popular support for the regime?

RAFAEL: Good question. The truth is that even the regime does not have these numbers, because a population terrified by atrocities committed for decades would never reveal its disapproval to the government. Personally, I heard criticism from the Chinese of the regime, especially regarding the lack of freedom. On the other hand, Chinese society is satisfied with its financial achievements, and many attribute the achievement to the government’s actions. I would say, of course, that popular support depends on favorable economic conditions.

– You recognize that, in large cities, the average income of Chinese citizens is high, and that services and infrastructure are much better than in Brazil. How to explain the Brazilian delay in relation to China?

RAFAEL: I wanted to complement your question, may I? How to explain South America’s backwardness in relation to the rest of the world? The American subcontinent is increasingly detached from world development. China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, South Korea, finally, several Asian nations are reaching European standards of living. Of course there is a difference in the quality of life between different Chinese regions, some of them still impoverished. But Brazil and South America have been for decades hostages to drug trafficking, populism and bloated, incompetent, inoperative state machines. In the case of Brazil, the upper caste of the public sector constitutes an insurmountable barrier to the country’s growth. No country has ever achieved development by maintaining an expensive, inefficient, and tenured civil service. That’s a rotten jabuticaba.

– In your opinion, what are the Chinese regime’s plans and strategy in terms of international expansionism? How do 5G and Brazil fit into this plan?

RAFAEL: Historically, China has never taken any expansionary action. For millennia, China prioritized trade, the conquest of trade routes and market dominance, but never launched itself into territorial expansion. Everything has changed in recent years, especially after the rise of the group led by Xi Jinping [presidente da China desde 2013]. China needs other markets, territories and international exploration to keep the economy strong and therefore popular support for the regime. Different technologies, including 5G, as well as supposedly innocent platforms like Tik Tok and Kwai, are key to sustaining Chinese espionage around the world. Whoever controls these tools controls the information. And whoever controls the information positions himself in a highly advantageous position in relation to his competitors and opponents.

– Do you see any possibility of opening up and democratizing the regime, in the medium and long term? Or is the trend getting worse?

RAFAEL: Let’s clarify the first point: it is not possible to democratize a communist regime with a Marxist-Leninist matrix. Any regime that imposes its ideological foundation above human nature must necessarily be totalitarian. The Chinese Constitution itself defines the regime as a democratic dictatorship. You got it? Not? Me neither [risos]. The trend is for sure to get worse. It’s already getting worse, with the new technologies applied to create the social credit program, an ongoing nightmare, capable of turning the Big Brother of the Orwellian version into an essay for puerile children. The increase in authoritarianism is necessary to control an increasingly well-informed population. The New Age, as the Xi Jinping era was called, will be the most atrocious since the Maoist years. But history is cyclical: the rise of terror against a population makes room for the fall of tyrants. The next few years will be decisive.