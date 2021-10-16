Classic between Fluminense and Flamengo can count on the presence of the two fans; check out

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) intends to release the presence of fans of visiting teams as of the next round. Through a note, the Fluminense reaffirmed that it has an agreement with the Flamengo to divide equally the number of tickets at Maracanã. With that, the Fla-Flu on the 23rd, at 7pm, will be able to count on fans of both teams.

The match will be valid for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship and will have Fluminense as home team. Before that, Tricolor will face a duel against Athletico-PR, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada. Flamengo, in turn, measures forces with Cuiabá, on the same day, at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã.

It is worth noting that this will be the first derby between the teams with the presence of the fans since the beginning of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Both faced each other in the decisions of the 2020 and 2021 Carioca Championship, but without the general public.

Thus, the last Fla-Flu with the presence of the fans was held on February 12, 2020, in the semifinal of the Guanabara Cup. The red-black won 3-2 with goals from Bruno Henrique, Gabigol and Filipe Luís, while Luccas Claro and Evanilson cashed for Tricolor.

In the first round of Brasileirão, the derby was held at the Corinthians stadium, Neo Química Arena. Fluminense defeated Flamengo, in the 6th round, by 1-0 with a goal from defensive midfielder André. At the time, Rubro Negro was directed by coach Rogério Ceni, while Roger Machado was ahead of Tricolor.

Check out Fluminense’s official note:

“Fluminense clarifies that it has an agreement with Flamengo since the beginning of the partnership in Maracanã. Through it, the two clubs equally share the number of tickets offered for sale in their derby.

This week, due to the changes that have been taking place in stadium operations since the return of the public, the clubs agreed to consult the CBF about the rule for visitors. A measure of anticipation aiming at better organization, as there was extra official information that such a measure of permission for visitors was being considered. So much so that, once consulted, the CBF informed that the return of visitors will be allowed in the next round. Therefore, absolutely in accordance with the good institutional relationship of the clubs that share the management of Maracanã, for two years, with great success.”