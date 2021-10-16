Cleo joins Whindersson Nunes in action on behalf of trans people

Cle joined an action on behalf of trans people. The actress presents today, alongside singer Rafaela viellella, an live beneficent in Youtube. The event also has the support of Whindersson Nunes and presentations by Karol Conká, Luísa Sonza, Carol Biazin, Day, Nick Cruz.

The project in question aims to help Casa Nem, a LGBTQIAP+ shelter for people in vulnerable situations, located in Rio de Janeiro. In addition to providing shelter, the place also offers services, courses and workshops to its residents. However, the center has been experiencing major financial difficulties since last year.

Also today, the #SigaPessoasTrans campaign began, which will indicate various profiles of the trans community during the broadcast and throughout the week on the social networks of the presenters. The movement is to encourage trans artists, who always face great difficulties to enter the artistic market.

To UOL, Cleo said “learning daily” and wanting to “generate more empathy in people.”