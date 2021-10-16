Clinton Has Urinary Infection; Why Seniors Are More Vulnerable

Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, was admitted yesterday to a hospital in the city of Irvine, California, USA, due to a urinary tract infection, according to the CNN TV network. He was admitted to the ICU for close follow-up and was given antibiotics and intravenous fluids.

Doctors said that after two days of treatment, his white blood cell count was declining and that Clinton was responding well to antibiotics. “The team is in direct contact with the former president’s medical team in New York, including his cardiologist.”

The infection would not be related to covid-19. Clinton is on “recovery paths” and “in a good mood,” former president’s spokesman Angel Ureña said.

What is urinary tract infection?

Urinary tract infection (UTI), better known as “urinary tract infection”, is one of the most common types of bacterial infection in humans. It is almost always caused by microorganisms that remain in the feces without causing illness, but which, for some reason, enter the urinary tract, that is, where they could not enter.

When limited to the lower urinary tract, that is, the bladder, the condition is called cystitis and is usually resolved without problems with antibiotics. If the infection “ascends” to the upper urinary tract, passing through the ureter to the kidneys, the condition becomes called pyelonephritis and can be very dangerous, as there is a risk of the bacteria falling into the bloodstream, causing fever and even an infection. widespread. Therefore, it is important to seek medical attention or go to the emergency room if you feel burning or pain when peeing.

Seniors deserve special attention

Due to changes associated with aging or possible chronic diseases, the elderly may not have the classic symptoms of urinary tract infections, which leads to delayed diagnosis. The person may not feel pain when urinating, for example, and not have a fever even if the bacteria have already reached the kidneys. Instead, you may experience drowsiness or mental confusion. That’s why it’s important to be aware of changes in behavior.

Symptoms

Burning or pain when peeing

Pressure or pain in the lower abdomen (below the belly)

Feel like peeing all the time, but when you go to the bathroom there’s hardly anything to urinate

Dark pee, with blood or different odor

tiredness or malaise

Heads up: fever, back pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and chills may indicate that the infection has reached the kidneys. It is necessary to seek the medical service urgently in these cases.

Diagnosis

In general, if a urinary tract infection is suspected, the doctor should order a urine test and a urine culture to determine which bacteria are involved and which antibiotics are indicated for that organism. In some cases, your doctor may also order imaging tests, such as cystoscopy (an endoscopic examination of the lower urinary tract), ultrasound, or tomography to check for any abnormalities in the urinary tract, bladder, or kidneys.

Is it possible to have a urinary tract infection and not realize it?

Yes. The presence of bacteria in the urine without causing symptoms is called asymptomatic bacteriuria. When the inflammatory process is less, there is the possibility of not causing symptoms. It is more frequent in older women and pregnant women, but in pregnant women it must always be treated.

* With information from the report of 02/26/2019