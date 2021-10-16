Club-company and new league can save Cruzeiro from its ordeal – Jaeci Carvalho

Players have been on strike since Wednesday because of late wages but until yesterday morning no one from the board had spoken (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

Cruzeiro has R$9 million in arrears, and, according to a source, the president tried to achieve this with some businessmen, at a meeting earlier today, who refused to help, as they would not have the slightest guarantee of receiving it back. Next year, Cruzeiro’s budget will be around BRL 70 million, and as soon as the club becomes SAF, immediately, 4 entrepreneurs are willing to allocate, each one, BRL 50 million, with the guarantee of receiving when the club has an investment fund. Another thing that is discussed is the creation of a Football League, with the main clubs taking care of it.

There is information from a source, who prefers not to have the name revealed, that Cruzeiro would be invited to join this League, which would have 24 clubs. In this case, the club does not necessarily have to be in Serie A, as they will choose by the number of fans and by history. The information that an Investment Fund would already have 1 billion dollars, about R$5.5 billion, to start the League. Everything, however, according to the source, in an embryonic stage.

Cruzeiro has been experiencing its ordeal, its astral hell for 3 years. Since it was usurped by evildoers, and fell to Segundona, in 2019, the club has been through the worst moments of its centenary history. This does not take away the position of one of the giants of our football, with very important achievements, the main ones being 4 Brazilians, 2 Libertadores and 6 Copa do Brasil. Some ignorant people (ignorant someone who ignores something, not a pejorative statement, for example: I’m ignorant in engineering, because I don’t understand anything about the subject) say that “those who live from the museum past”. I strongly disagree. Past means a story, which many do not have to tell. A club and its greatness are measured by the strength of its fans and the cups won. Anything that runs away from it, envy or intrigue.

The current president caught a plane falling, trying to adjust it, in mid-flight. I remember the only time I interviewed him, as soon as he took over, when he said: “Cruzeiro will go up smoothly. Other teams come up with a much smaller budget. I have no doubts about that.” He also said that he had formulas to transform Cruzeiro and stabilize it financially. In fact, neither one thing nor the other he did. What we saw was the club losing 6 FIFA points, several coaches and football directors being hired, and no solution. Two years in the Second Division, and another 2022, waiting for the Cruise, with open arms. There is no way to deceive the fans, with just over 1% chance of access.

I don’t think the manager is guilty, but, he assumed, knowing all the problems he would face, promised solutions, and failed to keep his promise. When we realize that employees who earn the minimum wage have not been paid for six months, and that the most privileged athletes, however, deserving of their remuneration, also do not, it is clear that the president has to give satisfaction and try to solve such problems. He was elected for this.

I do not enter into the merits of his private travels, it is his problem. However, when there are employees in need, the least expected is that the manager will slap the face. Since the manifestation of the players, going on strike for lack of salaries, until the moment I wrote this column, no one from the board had officially manifested itself, which is an act of cowardice, since the letter from goalkeeper Fbio, endorsed by several players, became public on Wednesday. 48 hours later, no one had manifested.