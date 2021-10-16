Colombia sterilizes Pablo Escobar’s hippos to curb uncontrolled reproduction

4 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Hippos from Pablo Escobar’s former estate are considered the largest herd of the species outside of Africa

A group of hippos that belonged to notorious Colombian drug dealer Pablo Escobar is being sterilized.

Escobar, who was shot dead by police in December 1993, illegally imported several wild animals, including a male and a female hippopotamus – nicknamed “cocaine hippos.”

Since then, a growing population of the species has taken over the countryside near his former farm, Hacienda Naples.

In an attempt to contain rampant reproduction, the Colombian government has so far sterilized 24 of more than 80 animals.

For this, a chemical that makes animals infertile was used.

Colombian environmentalists say that hippos, considered the largest herd outside of Africa, are an invasive species that has driven away the region’s native fauna.

Some of these environmentalists have campaigned for animals to be euthanized or sterilized.

In 1993, when authorities seized Hacienda Naples – Escobar’s luxury property situated about 250 km from the capital Bogotá – most of the animals found on the farm were taken to zoos across the country.

But not the hippos.

Credit, RAUL ARBOLEDA/Getty Images Photo caption, 24 of the 80 animals were sterilized to contain reproduction

“It was logistically difficult to transport them, so the authorities just left them there, probably thinking the animals would die,” said Colombian biologist Nataly Castelblanco.

However, with no natural predators in South America, hippos multiplied.

According to specialists, they began to spread along one of the main waterways in the country, the Magdalena River.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Pablo Escobar was the richest and most dangerous drug trafficker in the world

Scientists studying the environmental impact of Escobar’s hippos say the animals can affect the local ecosystem in a variety of ways: from the displacement of native species already threatened with extinction, such as the manatee, to altering the chemical composition of watercourses, which could jeopardize fishing.

Escobar, one of the most famous South American criminals of all time, was the founder of the Medellín drug cartel in the 1980s, responsible for indiscriminate kidnappings, bombings and murders. At one point, he was considered one of the richest men in the world.