Colombia sterilizes Pablo Escobar’s hippos to curb uncontrolled reproduction

Hippos at Hacienda Napoles, once the private zoo of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in Colombia, September 12, 2020

Credit, Getty Images

Hippos from Pablo Escobar’s former estate are considered the largest herd of the species outside of Africa

A group of hippos that belonged to notorious Colombian drug dealer Pablo Escobar is being sterilized.

Escobar, who was shot dead by police in December 1993, illegally imported several wild animals, including a male and a female hippopotamus – nicknamed “cocaine hippos.”

Since then, a growing population of the species has taken over the countryside near his former farm, Hacienda Naples.

In an attempt to contain rampant reproduction, the Colombian government has so far sterilized 24 of more than 80 animals.