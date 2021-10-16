Commanded by Tricolor, Fla-Flu will have the presence of visiting fans

Fluminense informed, via its official website, that Fla-Flu on October 23, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship, will have the presence of visiting fans. In this case, the rival, as the Tricolor is the principal.

The CBF released that there was such a possibility, as claimed by the clubs that share the management of the stadium. Check out Fluminense’s official note:

“Fluminense clarifies that it has had an agreement with Flamengo since the beginning of the partnership in Maracanã. For him, the two clubs share equally the number of tickets offered for sale in their classic.

This week, due to the changes that have been taking place in stadium operations since the return of the public, the clubs agreed to consult the CBF about the rule for visitors. A measure of anticipation aiming at better organization, as there was extra official information that such a measure of permission for visitors was being considered. So much so that, once consulted, the CBF informed that the return of visitors will be allowed in the next round. Therefore, absolutely in accordance with the good institutional relationship of the clubs that share the management of Maracanã, for two years, with great success.”