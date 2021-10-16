Commission approves project that includes monitoring by SUS of cases of atopic dermatitis – News

10/13/2021 – 15:04

The Chamber of Deputies’ Social Security and Family Commission approved Bill 2463/21, which provides assistance to people with atopic dermatitis in the Unified Health System (SUS). Follow-up should be done at least in the areas of psychiatry, psychology and dermatology or allergy.

The favorable opinion of the rapporteur, deputy Dr. Zacharias Calil (DEM-GO), was approved, with a modification that excluded the requirement that the integrated care include the allergist and the dermatologist, which may be one or the other. He made an adjustment by noting the low number of doctors specializing in allergy and immunology currently in the country (about 1,900, concentrated in the Southeast), which in practice results in the lack of these professionals in the SUS.

“Since there are no clinical protocols and therapeutic guidelines in the SUS for atopic dermatitis, it is obligatory to give citizens affected by this disease a normative basis so that they can defend themselves against any omissions by the public authorities”, said the rapporteur, citing the current lack of standards.

Atopic dermatitis is one of the most common types of skin allergy and affects mainly children (about 10%). It is a genetic, non-contagious and chronic disease that results in dry skin, rashes and scabs. Several risk factors contribute to this disease, which may be accompanied by asthma or rhinitis.

“Atopic dermatitis can cause suffering, and the prevalence of psychological disorders is high,” said the author, Deputy Rejane Dias (PT-PI). “Emotional stress is linked to the development of the condition, and the disease, with visible skin lesions, affects the emotional health of patients.”

The project is being processed in conclusive character and will still be analyzed by the Finance and Taxation committees; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

