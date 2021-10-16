Connect and save: see how to redeem a R$40 coupon at the Epic Games Store

The coupon will expire on November 16th and the store’s Halloween promotion begins on the 18th (Monday).

Update: Initially, the news stated that the promotion ran until October 16th. Correcting, you can use the coupon until the 16th of November and you can even take advantage of it in the promotion of halloween.

The Epic Games Store announced today (Friday 15) a new promotion in which you can guarantee a R$40 discount coupon to shop above BRL 59.99 in your store. However, unlike previous promotions, you need to register your email to receive store news until November 16th.

It’s not the first (and I hope it won’t be the last) time that the Epic Games Store offers a chance for its users to get a R$40 discount on their games through the store. However, thenow you need to do something “in return” coupon, which is to register your e-mail to receive news about products, events and other store promotions.

If you happen to have already subscribed your e-mail, don’t worry, you should receive your coupon in inventory within the next 24 hours and, as soon as it arrives, you can use it on your next purchase over R$ 59.99. If you haven’t signed up yet, see below how easy it is to do so.

To subscribe your email, just open your Epic Games Launcher, click on your username in the lower left corner and then click on “Manage Account”. From there, Epic will redirect you to an account settings webpage. There, you will click on “Communication” and leave the “Subscribe/Unmail” box checked.



Image: Screenshot

Right after that, your coupon should already appear in your inventory. You can access it by clicking on your username and then on “Coupons” in the Launcher. It is worth noting that this discount can only be taken advantage of until November 16th at 4:59 am, then you have a little window to decide whether to use it or not.



Image: Epic Games/Reproduction

Something that might help in this decision is the fact that the Epic Games Store has already announced that your Halloween promotion starts next Monday (18), then it might be more interesting to wait for this promotion to buy your game and accumulate the coupon on the game discount.

