Connect SUS application starts to alert that it issues a certificate for those who have taken a mix of vaccines

The official application of the Ministry of Health Connect SUS started to show a notification to inform that Brazilians who took a mix of vaccines against the Covid-19 cannot issue the National Vaccination Certificate.

Reports of problems in issuing the certificate were pointed out mainly with who took the 1st dose of AstraZeneca and, for lack of the same available immunizer, ended up taking a dose of Pfizer, as foreseen by the government in these cases.