Connect SUS application starts to alert that it issues a certificate for those who have taken a mix of vaccines

The official application of the Ministry of Health Connect SUS started to show a notification to inform that Brazilians who took a mix of vaccines against the Covid-19 cannot issue the National Vaccination Certificate.
Reports of problems in issuing the certificate were pointed out mainly with who took the 1st dose of AstraZeneca and, for lack of the same available immunizer, ended up taking a dose of Pfizer, as foreseen by the government in these cases.
In response to the G1 portal, the ministry reported that the demand was being evaluated by the technical area and waiting for the information to position itself. The folder did not send further clarification.
The “Covid-19 National Certificate of Vaccination” is specific to the current immunization campaign against the coronavirus pandemic. The document can be displayed in the app, by QR Code and with proof by means of a code.
According to the Ministry of Health, the “Covid-19 National Certificate of Vaccination” can be used for international travel and can also be issued in English or Spanish.
“Citizens can present the national certificate whenever they need it. Some countries that recognize the document for the entry of Brazilians into their territory, as they still do not have a definition of an international certificate”, informed the ministry in August.
