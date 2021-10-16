Connect SUS now warns that vaccination certificate is not issued for those who took vaccine mix | Health

Connect SUS, the official application of the Ministry of Health, started to display an alert to make it official that Brazilians who took a mix of vaccines cannot issue the Covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate.

The problem in issuing the certificate was pointed out by users earlier this month. The report of problems occurs mainly with those who took the first dose of AstraZeneca and, for lack of the same available immunizing agent, ended up taking a dose of Pfizer, as foreseen by the government in these cases.

At the time, the G1 contacted the ministry, which informed that the demand was being evaluated by the technical area and that it was waiting for information to take a position. The folder did not send clarifications. This Friday (15), the G1 he went back to the Ministry to find out about the prospects for solving the problem.

The “Covid-19 National Certificate of Vaccination” is specific to the current vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus pandemic. The document can be viewed directly from the app and has an option for displaying the QR Code and proof of validity via a code.

The document consolidates the information about the applications and proves that the citizen took both doses or the single dose of Janssen. It can also be issued in English or Spanish.

Vaccination certificate can be issued in three languages.

According to the Ministry of Health, the “Covid-19 National Certificate of Vaccination” can be used for international travel.

“Citizens can present the national certificate whenever they need it, such as for international travel, where some countries that recognize the document for the entry of Brazilians into their territory, as they do not yet have a definition of an international certificate”, informed the ministry still in August.

