Contaminated water is the most likely cause of acute diarrhea outbreaks in Santa Cruz – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The number of records of Acute Diarrheal Disease (ADD) in Santa Cruz do Sul in 2021 is close to 500. The municipality had outbreaks of this pathology from the end of August. ADD is mainly transmitted by contaminated water or food.

In Santa Cruz do Sul, however, cases are spread over several neighborhoods, ruling out the possibility of food infection. The most likely, assesses the nurse Beanir Lara, who works in the sector of Epidemiological Surveillance of the 13th Regional Health Coordination, is that the outbreaks are caused by Norovirus, which is spreading through water. “The whole municipality is involved, it was not restricted to one neighborhood, to a single school unit. It’s a dissemination feature. So we already have a probability of water contamination”, he explained.

The local manager of Companhia Riograndense de Saneamento (Corsan), Bruno Barreto, says that the state company is monitoring the situation, but discards the water supplied as a possible cause of acute diarrhea. “This virus is not from drinking water. Corsan follows all the microbiological, bacteriological and physical-chemical standards required by the Ministry of Health’s Ordinance 88”, he said.

READ MORE: Santa Cruz has outbreaks of disease that cause acute diarrhea

Nurse Beanir Lara, however, pointed out that Norovirus is resistant to chlorinated water treatment. “For the chlorine concentration indicated for human consumption, the virus is resistant, so it can, yes, be present in water”.

Starting next Monday, the 18th, Corsan will clean all the water reservoirs in Santa Cruz. “Corsan cleans the reservoirs every year. Like us, all users must clean their reservoirs once a year”, recalled Bruno Barreto, noting that the causative agent of the disease may be in household water tanks.

The manager of Corsan in Santa Cruz also points out that if the water is left standing for a long time in a reservoir, for example from a school or closed establishment, it needs to be disposed of. “It is noted that the virus started now when more hits were released, back to school, so it would be interesting for us to check these cleanings as they are. Because water, we know, is stored, but it has to be moved, for the chlorine to still be there, otherwise the chlorine comes out”, commented Barreto.

READ MORE: Cleaning Corsan’s reservoirs may cause water shortages starting next week

cases are falling

According to data brought by nurse Beanir Lara, from the Epidemiological Surveillance sector of the 13th Regional Health Coordination, the peak of the ADD outbreak in Santa Cruz has already passed. The largest number of records was in the week between September 12 and 18, when 104 people sought medical care with symptoms compatible with the disease. In the weeks that followed, the numbers were smaller. Beanir believes that publicizing the outbreak in the city may have made people adopt preventive care, which helped to stop the spread of the disease.

Treatment and Prevention

The main symptom of ADD is diarrhea, which can be accompanied by nausea, vomiting, fever and stomach pain. The recommendation is for rest and increased fluid intake. In cases of aggravation, it is necessary to seek care at a health unit.

To avoid ADD, it is important to consume water only from safe sources, which undergo a disinfection process. In emergency situations, the recommendation is to boil water for drinking and preparing food for at least 5 minutes before use. Contamination can even occur through ice made from non-drinking water.

Proper hand hygiene with soap is also an important preventive measure. The Cevs also recommends that people with symptoms be kept away from food handling activities and that water tanks be cleaned once a year.

PLEASE READ ALSO: Nutrition students advise on food reuse

Do you want to receive the main news from Santa Cruz do Sul and region directly on your cell phone? So be part of our Telegram channel! The service is free and very easy to use. If you already have the app, just click on this link: https://t.me/portal_gaz. If you don’t use Telegram yet, learn more about the app here and see how to download.