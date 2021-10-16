‘Conversa Piada’ brings members of ‘Casseta’ in a new comedy program – 10/15/2021 – Illustrated

A humorous review of the past week. This is how Beto Silva, Claudio Manoel, Helio de la Peña and Hubert Aranha define the program, which marks the return of members of “Casseta & Planeta” to open TV.

All subjects that frequent the news, from politics to gossip, will be addressed with irony. A co-production between the station and Emoções Baratas, directed by Mauro Farias.

Culture, 10 pm, 12 years old

Guilty Party

Kate Beckinsale plays a journalist who tries to prove the innocence of a woman sentenced to life in prison for her husband’s murder. Exclusive Deck Series.

Paramount +, 16 years old

You

In the third season of the series, psychopath Joe faces a new challenge – the quiet life of a married man and father of a baby girl. To complicate matters, your wife also has murderous impulses.

Netflix, 16 years old

History of Scarves and Winds

The play by Ilo Krugli, a milestone in Brazilian children’s theater, is adapted in this podcast with Casa Realejo de Teatro. A new episode every Saturday; there will be five in all.

Facebook, Instagram and YouTube from Sesc Bom Retiro, from 2 pm, free

more than special

Two caregivers of autistic youngsters open their own institutions to take in extreme cases rejected by others. The film by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, directors of “Untouchables”, was nominated for eight César awards.

Premium Telecine, 10pm, 12 years old

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Available for nearly two months on the HBO Max platform, the new film in the franchise comes to pay TV, which mixes basketball stars like LeBron James with cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy.

HBO, 10pm, free

Samba Selection

The station starts to show the choice of the sambas-songs of the schools of the Special Group of the Rio Carnival. Presentation by Luís Roberto, with comments by Milton Cunha and Teresa Cristina.

Globe, 1:10 am, free