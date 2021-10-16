Corinthians director explains GP renewal situation, but says he is very optimistic

Soccer director Roberto de Andrade commented on Corinthians’ negotiations for the renewal of Gabriel Pereira’s contract. The midfielder has a relationship with the club only until March 31, 2022.

“We’ve been talking to the athlete’s representatives and soon we’ll put it on the table for signature, there will be no other result than renewal. Can wait. We are working hard on this, they are financial issues. We can’t solve everything in the first conversation, but in two, three we’ll solve it. He’s a good boy, his representatives are good people too, people who understand and know football, know how things work. I’m very optimistic about the renewal.“, guaranteed the director, in an interview with Young pan.

At 20, Gabriel Pereira hit a streak of seven games as a starter in Sylvinho’s team. Last Tuesday, he scored the winning goal by 1-0 over Fluminense, his first at Neo Química Arena and the second as a professional.

The renewal with the shirt 38 is the last pending issue still unresolved by Timão with the young highlights of the base. On Thursday, defensive midfielder Du Queiroz signed a new contract with the club.

