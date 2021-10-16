Corinthians does ball possession practice and Roni returns to the field in activity this Friday

Corinthians held another training session this Friday afternoon. At CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, Sylvinho led another team activity focused on Monday’s derby, against São Paulo, at Morumbi.

The players who played for 45 minutes or more in the victory against Fluminense took part in the warm-up on Field 1. Then they returned to the inside and did some regenerative work. Midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto didn’t even go to the pitch – the duo only did load control.

In Field 2, the rest of the squad was in the hands of Sylvinho and was guided in a ball possession activity in a small space. The goalkeepers performed specific exercises with coaches Marcelo Carpes and Luiz Fernando dos Santos.

The good news of the day is the evolution of Roni steering wheel. The player, recovering from a ligament sprain in his right knee, worked with the ball on the field under the supervision of the physiotherapy team. On the other hand, Willian had an injury detected and became embezzled for at least the next four weeks.

The cast re-enacts at the training center on Saturday morning to do the penultimate activity before the derby.

