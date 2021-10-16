Corinthians had the four reinforcements together on the field in just 8% of the minutes of the Brazilian Nationals so far

Corinthians has for at least 45 days the presence of the quartet Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian in training and games for the club. A number of factors, however, cause the four alvinegro reinforcements only have 196 minutes together on the field so far.

Who practically controls these minutes is Willian, since he is the one who has acted the least so far. The company’s main actor, the shirt 10 has been on the field for 260 regular minutes so far.

The problem is that, in the match against América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, Renato Augusto was a reserve and only entered at the 19th minute of the second half, precisely in the vacancy of the star formed in Terrão. That is, these 64 minutes are subtracted from the total account and reach the current 196.

As each game has 90 minutes, it is possible to say that the reinforcements were only available to Sylvinho for little more than two complete matches. For comparison, there are 26 games played so far (2340 minutes) at the Brazilian Nationals, with reinforcements present in 8.3% of that time.

The account, by the way, is not expected to grow in the coming days. Willian left the field with a muscular contract in the victory against Fluminense and will hardly be available to face São Paulo, on Monday, at Morumbi. Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes are likely owners.

Game time with reinforcements:

Four of the four hired: 196 minutes (8.3% of the Brazilian)

Three of the four hired: 508 minutes (21.7% of the Brazilian)

Two of the four hired: 711 minutes (30.3% of the Brazilian)

One of the four hired: 1080 minutes (46.1% of the Brazilian

