Corinthians line-up: Renato Augusto and Giuliano out of work on the field | corinthians

After giving an online press conference this Friday, coach Sylvinho led Corinthians’ second day of preparation for the derby against São Paulo, next Monday, at 8 pm, at Morumbi, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Without Fagner, suspended, the tendency is for midfielder Du Queiroz to be cast on the right flank. One of Sylvinho’s doubts is in relation to Willian’s replacement, who suffered an injury and will leave the team for up to five weeks. Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Jô are options for the role.

A possible Corinthians has Cássio, Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mosquito (Adson or Jô) and Róger Guedes.

1 of 3 Du Queiroz at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Du Queiroz at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

This Friday, midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto performed load control inside the CT and did not go to the pitch. Coming from a long downtime, the pair have been doing it a few days a week, but it shouldn’t be a problem for the classic.

The other athletes who acted for more than 45 minutes last Wednesday warmed up on the field, but then returned to a regenerative work on the inside. With the other players in the group, Sylvinho promoted a ball possession activity in a small space.

2 of 3 Fagner and Gil warm up at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Fagner and Gil warm up at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Midfielder Roni, evolving in recovery from ligament sprain in his right knee, did a ball job on the field under the supervision of the physiotherapy team.

This Saturday, in the morning, the cast performs the penultimate preparatory training for the Majestic.

