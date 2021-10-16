Corinthians registers new supervit with significant spending reduction on balance sheet until August

Last Friday, Corinthians released the balance sheet figures for the first eight months of the club under the presidency of Duilio Monteiro Alves. The document once again showed a financial surplus, this time in the amount of BRL 1.841 million – in June, the amount was BRL 392 thousand.

In the football department, the club ended the period with a surplus of R$ 18 million. The amount in revenue increased by more than R$45 million, including television quotas, sponsorships and awards. Also included is an amount of R$13 million in revenue from federal rights.

Some highlights of the recipes:

R$ 18.6 million in surplus from the football department, being a drop of R$ 15.2 million between June and August.

being a drop of R$ 15.2 million between June and August. R$174.8 million in revenue from transmission rights , with an increase of R$ 29.4 million between June and August.

, with an increase of R$ 29.4 million between June and August. BRL 69.2 million in sponsorship revenues , an increase of R$ 22.4 million between June and August.

, an increase of R$ 22.4 million between June and August. BRL 13.8 million in revenue from transfers of federative rights, with a drop of R$ 1.1 million between June and August

On the expenses side, two highlights:

the cost of athlete acquisitions in 2021. So far, the balance sheet does not account for any expenses with this in the football department. In 2020, Corinthians spent a little more than R$63 million in this same sector; the cost of general and administrative expenses. In the eight months of this year, the club spent R$ 9,689 million. Last year, the total expenditure was R$ 78.519 million. The balance sheet does not discriminate exactly what includes these costs.

It is important to highlight that the numbers do not yet register all salaries with the four ‘great’ Corinthians reinforcements. Giuliano and Renato Augusto, hired in July, are already part of the payroll until the end of August. Roger Guedes and Willian were only announced at the end of August.

And, again, as it has been for some time, the social club was responsible for diminishing the positive values ​​in the period. The area closed with a deficit of R$ 16 million. Even so, it is important to highlight a large drop in spending: in June, the balance sheet pointed to a R$33 million deficit in the same sector.

The growth was mainly due to revenue: an increase of more than R$15 million with contributions from partners and licensing and franchises.

In time: Corinthians ended 2020 with a deficit of R$ 123 million.

See more at: Corinthians Board of Directors, Dulio Monteiro Alves and Corinthians Dvida.