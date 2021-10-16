Corinthians visits Ferroviria in the first leg of the Paulisto Women’s semifinal; know everything

This Saturday night, Corinthians returns to the field. In a game valid for the semifinal of the São Paulo Championship, Timão will face Railway, at 9 pm, at Fonte Luminosa.

With ten wins and one draw, the team coached by Arthur Elias had the best campaign in the first phase of the Campeonato Paulista. With 94% of success, there were 47 goals scored and only three conceded in 11 games.

This is the second time the teams have faced each other in a semi-final this season. For the Women’s Brasileirão, Corinthians dispatched Railway with two wins by 3-1.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the My Timon detailed the match. Check it out below!

Lineup!

As it is a decisive game, the tendency is for a Corinthians with maximum strength for the match. Therefore, a possible starting team has: Kemelli, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Erika, Yasmim, Ingryd, Gabi Zanotti, Gabi Portilho, Tamires, Vic Albuquerque and Adriana.

On the whistle!

The referee chosen by the São Paulo Football Federation to referee the game is Adeli Mara Monteiro. The little flags are Alex Ang Ribeiro and Leonardo Tadeu Pedro. The big news of the night is the VAR, which is under the command of Adriano de Assis Miranda.

On TV!

The match will be broadcast both on television and on the internet. Fans can follow Timon on the following platforms: SportTV, Paulistan Play, Eleven Sports and Youtube.

