CoronaVac produces antibodies in 99% of residents analyzed in a new phase of Project S in Serrana, researcher says | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

CoronaVac induced the production of antibodies against Covid-19 in 99% of the 3,903 residents of Serrana (SP) analyzed in a new stage of Project S, said this Friday (15th) the researcher responsible for the study, Gustavo Jardim Volpe.

At this stage, researchers want to monitor seroconversion, that is, the period of antibody development.

According to Volpe, serology tests were collected between the end of July and the beginning of August in people immunized with two doses of the vaccine during the mass vaccination project of the Instituto Butantan in the city, and the rate of seroconversion is considered good.

“In practice, it means that 99% of people actually reacted [imunológica] of the vaccine. The seroconversion rate is very good. In phase 1 and 2 studies, we had a conversion around 97, 98. It was even better than what was observed in the study”, he explained.

According to the researcher, studies now have three main objectives at this stage: to estimate and compare the prevalence of seroconversion, assess the cellular immune response and analyze the duration of this response.

“We depend on these people for us to know the immunogenicity profile of CoronaVac, for us to know how this is processed over time and we will also monitor the progression of Covid cases in the region. If we have a need for a reduction in immunogenicity and need to do another dose, it is based on these data that we will know”, he said.

Through Project S alone, Serrana vaccinated, with two doses, 27,160 people over 18 years old, except pregnant women, women who gave birth close to the day of vaccination, patients with comorbidities and infected by Covid during the days of research in the city.

Results presented by Butantan after Project S showed that symptomatic cases of the disease had an 80% reduction after the two stages of vaccination, in addition to a 95% drop in the number of deaths in the city in April and a drop of 86% in hospitalizations.

For scientists, the possible control of the pandemic before other cities in the region took place after full immunization reached 75% of the group of volunteers, which corresponds to about 20,300 people.

This was possible to observe from the moment when the blue group – the last one to be immunized – already showed benefits even before receiving the first dose of CoronaVac.

Project S’s new serology phase enters a new collection stage starting this Saturday (16).

Only 3,903 residents who had exams collected between the end of July and the beginning of August can participate.

They must return to the places where the exams were taken in the first phase (see below). In addition to Saturday, there will be collection on Sunday (17) and on the 23rd and 24th of October. Office hours are from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

“The idea of ​​the study is to follow a contingent of people serially collecting these tests, so that we can assess not only this initial seroconversion that we evaluated, but mainly how immunogenicity occurs over time, if it will remain same thing, if it will decrease, how will it be”, said Volpe.

