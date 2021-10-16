Corregidor releases for judgment in the TSE lawsuits that ask for the revocation of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket | Policy

The inspector of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, released for judgment two actions that call for the repeal of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket — composed of President Jair Bolsonaro and vice-president, Hamilton Mourão — for the use of mass shooting of messages on social networks during the 2018 election campaign.

The Electoral Public Ministry took a stand on the cases on Thursday (14). In the opinion, the deputy General Electoral Attorney, Paulo Gonet Branco, stated that the gathered elements do not point out that there was an “imbalance” in the elections to the point of justifying the removal of the ticket (see below). The MPE’s assessment will be analyzed by the TSE ministers, who may or may not follow this understanding.

Salomão released this Friday (15) the reports of the two processes. In the documents, the minister gathers the arguments of the parties and details the progress of the investigations.

The minister forwarded the reports to the Electoral Public Ministry, for manifestation in 48 hours, in a formal procedure. Now, it will be up to the president of the court, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, to set the date for the trial. The analysis of the processes by the plenary of the Court should take place later this month.

The request for impeachment was made by the parties of the coalition “O Povo Feliz de Novo” (PT/PCdoB/Pros), which was defeated in the second round. The captions point to abuse of economic power and misuse of the media in the face of:

hiring companies specialized in digital marketing by companies supporting Jair Bolsonaro to shoot via Whatsapp against PT and its candidates — which was prohibited by law;

fraudulent use of elderly people’s names and CPFs to register cellphone chips and secure mass shots;

use of robots for mass shooting, including the assembly of a pyramidal communication structure;

irregular purchase of user registrations;

improper use of false profiles for electoral propaganda, and donations from legal entities.

Last week, sources heard by GloboNews informed that these actions in the TSE should be released for judgment in the coming days. See the video below:

TSE may judge in October the cancellation of Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket

In his statement, the Deputy General Electoral Attorney, Paulo Gonet Branco, defended the rejection of the actions and discarded the evidence gathered by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in two inquiries into allies and family members of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The evidence was found in the fake news inquiry and in the investigation into undemocratic acts — which point to the existence of an alleged digital militia that would have acted against institutions and democracy.

STF inquiry investigating fake news: see questions and answers

In Gonet Branco’s assessment, the material has no connection with electoral investigations, which deal specifically with the hiring of mass shooting of messages against adversaries.

The Electoral MP states that it was not possible to map the content and number of messages that would have been fired against opponents – data considered essential to calculate the impact on the normality of the election -, nor to prove irregularities in the companies hired by the campaign that would justify serious punishment .

Still, according to the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office, the evidence collected in investigations at the STF is not directly related to the facts investigated in the TSE’s actions and even refer to events subsequent to the election.

“There has been no evidence that the content of those investigations induces that the representatives’ thesis on the hiring of companies specialized in digital marketing to carry out mass shootings in the 2018 in-person elections be endorsed,” he wrote.

The MPE also stated that it has no evidence against the actions of Luciano Hang and Allan dos Santos, two of the president’s main supporters, and that the use of false CPFs and other irregularities was also not proven.

“The existence of a structure of accounts on social networks, duplicated and with fictitious names, related to the names of public servants linked to the offices of political agents, including the Presidency of the Republic, for the dissemination of anti-democratic messages, does not provide a necessary reason for the lack of more solid persuasive subsidies to link this organization to the facts, object of this action”, says the opinion.