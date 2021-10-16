‘Couldn’t allow it’ · TV News

Teruel (Amaurih Oliveira) will not waste the opportunity to repair his mistakes with Asenate (Letícia Almeida) in Genesis. He will risk his own neck by ignoring Apepi’s orders (character just mentioned) and killing Mahamid (Cee Jay) to save the Egyptian from kidnapping. “When I knew it was you, I couldn’t allow it,” the defector will justify in Record’s Bible soap opera.

The soldier will go to work for the dethroned pharaoh, who is often mentioned in history but never appeared on the scene. Therefore, no actor’s name was released for the role of Apepi.

After being caught red-handed by Potiphar (Val Perré) in bed with Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque), Teruel is about to be executed. He will barely escape death by being co-opted by the antagonist for his troops.

Apepi will also entice Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra), who will demand to have Asenate in his bed to betray Sheshi (Fernando Pavão). She will be kidnapped by Mahamid to be once again abused by the vizier in the scenes that will be shown from next Tuesday (19).

Letícia Almeida’s character won’t hide her surprise when she finds out that Teruel has gone over to the villains. “What’s going on? How are you here, alive?” asks Pentephres’ daughter (Nando Cunha).

“Shut up! If you try to run, you die,” yells Mahamid, who was also behind one of the attacks against the king of Egypt. “I have to take the governor’s wife and go back to Avaris today, otherwise Apepi will finish me off,” the rogue will add.

Asenate (Letícia Almeida) in Genesis

Teruel kills Mahamid

Teruel will not be able to remain unmoved by Asenate’s cries for help and, in a split second, will plunge a dagger into Mahamid’s belly. “Please don’t do anything to me,” the noblewoman will plead, full of fear.

“I heard you married José [Juliano Laham]. He’s a good man,” the ex-military man will reply, as he frees her from her bonds. “Why did you bring me here? How can you be alive?” the young woman will insist.

Amaurih Oliveira’s character will sigh deeply before summarizing his misadventures in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro:

Apepi ordered me to be saved from execution, and I work for him. He also had you kidnapped and taken to Upper Egypt until further notice. But when I knew it was you, I couldn’t allow it. As much as you think otherwise, we are friends. I was never going to let them hurt you. Now, go back to your home and your husband.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

