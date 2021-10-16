Covid-19: SP makes another campaign for vaccination this Saturday (16) – News

The state of São Paulo will carry out, this Saturday (16), a joint effort for the application of the second dose and additional dose of vaccine against Covid-19. The goal, according to the government, is mainly to reach adults and teenagers who are behind on their second dose.

The task force, called “V Day”, is carried out in partnership with the 645 municipalities in the state of São Paulo. The date will also serve for children and adolescents to update their vaccination portfolio, not only with the immunizing agent against the coronavirus, but with vaccines in general.

More than 5,000 stations will be open from 7am to 7pm. The population should consult the schedule and opening hours of the service stations in their city.

According to the government of São Paulo, there are currently 4.1 million people with the second dose against delayed Covid-19. Among them are 2.1 million people who need to complete the vaccination schedule with Pfizer’s immunizer, a number that was impacted by the anticipation of 12 to eight weeks of the interval between the first and the second dose.

The measure already benefits part of the 3.2 million teenagers from 12 to 17 years old who began to be immunized in August and can complete their vaccination schedule starting this month. The balance of defaulters also includes 915,000 who need to receive the second dose of CoronaVac and 1 million from AstraZeneca.

“With the financial support of the government of the state of São Paulo, the 645 municipalities will also be able to catch up on vaccination in the platform’s registration Vaccinate”, highlighted the general coordinator of PEI (State Immunization Plan), Regiane de Paula.

City halls will also be able to apply the additional dose to elderly people and health professionals who took the second dose until April and are already able to receive the booster — applied after six months of completion of the vaccination schedule.

To ensure the operation and availability of a complete team in the units during Saturday, the State Department of Health will provide a financial resource to health professionals in the municipalities.

During the immunization campaign against Covid-19, the state of São Paulo has already applied about 70 million doses and exceeded the goal of 90% coverage among people over 45 years of age. Considering the entire adult population, 99.3% have already received at least one dose and 80.5% have completed the vaccination schedule. In addition, more than 310,000 teenagers and young people aged between 12 and 19 are fully protected.

Multivaccination campaign

Six out of every ten children and teenagers who attended the clinics since October 1st had delayed vaccinations. This is what shows the balance of the first two weeks of the multivaccination campaign, focused on updating the ID cards for newborns to 15-year-old teenagers.

So far, 112,300 minors have attended the clinics and, of these, 69,000 have received at least one vaccine.

The strategy offers 16 types of vaccine that protect against about 20 diseases, improving vaccine coverage that has fluctuated in recent years. Thus, parents or guardians must take the minors to the nearest clinic with the vaccination card in hand so that a professional can assess which doses will need to be applied, in case of delay, lack or need for reinforcement.

The multivaccination runs until October 29th and will also be held this Saturday (16th).