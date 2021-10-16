Covid: Country has lowest moving averages of deaths and cases since mid-2020

Brazil registered 570 deaths and 15,239 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The moving averages of deaths and infections are falling and were at 321 and 10,964, respectively, this Friday (15). The indices were below the records of this Friday for the last time on April 27, 2020, for the moving average of deaths, which was 281, and on May 15, 2020, for the moving average of contaminations, which stood at 10,414 at the time.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 602,669 deaths and 21,627,476 confirmed cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Reduction in AstraZeneca range

The Ministry of Health announced this Friday (15), that the interval between the first and second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 from AstraZeneca will be reduced from 12 to 8 weeks in Brazil. Read more.

Underreporting of deaths

A survey by the global health organization Vital Strategies points out that there is underreporting in 24.6% of deaths in Brazil by Covid-19, between April 19, 2020 and September 27, 2021. According to the researchers, counting these deaths, the country would be at the mark of 712,858 victims of the disease. Read more.

States do not record deaths by Covid-19

A survey carried out by the CNN Agency shows that five Brazilian states spent an entire day without registering deaths by Covid-19 between Wednesday (13) and Thursday (14). Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Roraima and Sergipe do not register deaths within 24 hours, and Amapá has not even registered deaths from the disease for a week. Read more.

Antiviral against Covid-19

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is studying establishing a partnership, through technical cooperation, with the American pharmaceutical company MSD (Merck Sharp & Dohme) for the production of the drug Molnupiravir against Covid-19. Read more.

Vaccination coverage

To reach the ideal level of vaccination coverage, around 80%, as directed by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the city of Rio de Janeiro still needs about 1.3 million people to get vaccinated. Read more.

Janssen Reinforcement

Vaccine consultants from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a body similar to the US National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), voted unanimously on Friday to recommend a booster dose of Janssen’s vaccine at least two months later the application of the first dose. Read more.

Vaccine passport

The United States announced this Friday (15) the reopening of the country for tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 on November 8th. The opening is valid for air and land travel to the country and was confirmed by White House adviser Kevin Munoz. Read more.

A warrant for all workers in Italy to present a government-issued vaccine pass went into effect on Friday and sparked protests in major ports and fears of disruptions. Read more.