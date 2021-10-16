Covid vaccination: more than 48% of the population is fully immunized; 70% took the 1st dose | Vaccines

Brazilians who completed the vaccination schedule, taking the second dose or the single dose of vaccines against Covid, account for more than 48% of the country’s population. Data from the consortium of press vehicles, released at 8 pm this Friday (15th), indicate that 102,788,608 people are fully immunized. This number represents 48.19% of the population.

Nearly 151 million people have taken the first dose of Covid vaccines and are partially immunized. There are 150,944,543 doses that have been applied since the beginning of the vaccination, which represents 70.76% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 3,616,636 people (1.70% of the population).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 257,349,787 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 285,301 people, the second to 971,020, the single dose in a negative number of -19,386 (due to the recount of doses in Ceará and Espírito Santo), and the booster dose to 242,465 , a total of 1,479,400 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (62.63%), Mato Grosso do Sul (60.87%), Rio Grande do Sul (54.38%), Paraná (50.86%) and Espírito Santo (49.11%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (79.83%), Rio Grande do Sul (73.47%), Santa Catarina (72.43%), Espírito Santo (72.31%) and the District Federal (71.97%).

257.349,787 (83.63% of the doses distributed to the states) 23 states and the DF released new data: MS, PA, SC, PR, MA, MG, AP, RS, RO, PI, RJ, SP, ES, SE, MT, BA, PE, GO, RN, DF, TO, AL, CE, AM

MS, PA, SC, PR, MA, MG, AP, RS, RO, PI, RJ, SP, ES, SE, MT, BA, PE, GO, RN, DF, TO, AL, CE, AM 3 states have not released new data: AC, PB, RR

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 539,444 (59.48%); 2nd dose + single dose: 311,453 (34.34%); booster dose: 0

AL – 1st dose: 2,138,029 (63.53%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,258,469 (37.39%); booster dose: 4544

AM – 1st dose: 2,575,697 (60.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,679,759 (39.34%); booster dose: 29633

AP – 1st dose: 472,109 (53.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 227,472 (25.92%); booster dose: 3127

BA – 1st dose: 10,123,833 (67.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,250,392 (41.71%); booster dose: 195019

EC – 1st dose: 6,355,378 (68.78%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,307,373 (46.61%); booster dose: 94636

DF – 1st dose: 2,225,864 (71.93%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,433,971 (46.34%); booster dose: 57040

ES – 1st dose: 2,971,049 (72.31%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,017,497 (49.11%); booster dose: 178596

GO – 1st dose: 4,914,845 (68.2%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,947,555 (40.9%); booster dose: 75013

MA – 1st dose: 4,140,580 (57.88%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,637,004 (36.86%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,321,814 (71.56%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,634,252 (44.99%); booster dose: 285543

MS – 1st dose: 1,936,746 (68.21%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,728,316 (60.87%); booster dose: 221468

MT – 1st dose: 2,334,664 (65.45%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,439,003 (40.34%); booster dose: 4240

PA – 1st dose: 4,995,062 (56.91%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,374,880 (38.45%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,906,161 (71.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,609,161 (39.64%); booster dose: 40089

PE – 1st dose: 6,611,188 (68.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,092,935 (42.31%); booster dose: 132022

PI – 1st dose: 2,182,477 (66.35%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,256,833 (38.21%); booster dose: 7479

PR – 1st dose: 8,344,219 (71.95%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,898,272 (50.86%); booster dose: 0

RJ – 1st dose: 12,297,720 (70.42%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,727,620 (44.25%); booster dose: 427478

NB – 1st dose: 2,458,998 (69.06%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,602,517 (45%); booster dose: 49835

RO – 1st dose: 1,144,622 (63.05%); 2nd dose + single dose: 686,189 (37.8%); booster dose: 17670

RR – 1st dose: 332,257 (50.9%); 2nd dose + single dose: 165,445 (25.35%); booster dose: 1923

RS – 1st dose: 8,424,401 (73.47%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,236,124 (54.38%); booster dose: 229637

SC – 1st dose: 5,315,344 (72.43%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,437,000 (46.84%); booster dose: 0

SE – 1st dose: 1,641,362 (70.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,013,232 (43.33%); booster dose: 38728

SP – 1st dose: 37,238,949 (79.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 29,214,360 (62.63%); booster dose: 1501591

TO – 1st dose: 1,000,594 (62.25%); 2nd dose + single dose: 581,896 (36.2%); booster dose: 16025

How many doses each state received until October 15th

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,513,715

AM: 5,440,080

AP: 1,103,690

BA: 21.090,373

CE: 13,466,508

DF: 4,644,671

ES: 6,625.360

GO: 10,149,690

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 30,683,114

MS: 4,209,455

MT: 4,849,311

PA: 11,179,475

PB: 5,104,223

PE: 13,471,920

PI: 4,519,205

PR: 17,128,390

RJ: 26,015,376

RN: 5,090,730

RO: 2,039,088

RR: 848,203

RS: 17,820,966

SC: 10,057,794

SE: 3,180,095

SP: 67.967,190

TO: 2,163,885

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).