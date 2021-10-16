Coyote abandons 7-year-old girl on US-Mexico border; see video

CALEXICO, USA — A seven-year-old girl was abandoned by a coyote on the US-Mexico border this Tuesday morning. The human trafficker climbed the wall separating the two countries, with the child on his back, and then left the girl alone. The surveillance system caught all the action.

The images show the man descending the 9.1 meter high wall with the help of a rope, around 9:25 am. Shortly thereafter, the adult in the video returns to Mexico and leaves the child alone on American soil, near Calexico, California.





Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents followed the action on security cameras. The agency said the “dangerous situation” was recognized immediately, but they made the decision to wait for the child to be safely on the ground before approaching.

The child is from El Salvador. According to CBP, she was instructed by the coyote to walk north. Meanwhile, he returned to Mexico without incident.

The girl underwent a check and was referred to the Sector Processing Center El Centro, where she underwent a clinical evaluation. The child will be processed by US authorities.

“No one, least of all a child of any age or race, should be exposed to a multitude of dangers when crossing illegally into this country,” patrol agent Gregory Bovino said in a press release.

“Smugglers will always see children as a commodity for profit, disregarding the safety and well-being of any individual but their own,” added the agent.