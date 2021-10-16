CPI to file for indictment of Bolsonaro, president’s sons, ministers and former ministers | Covid’s CPI

Share this news on WhatsApp

In nearly six months of the CPI, the senators interrogated 59 people. the more than thousand pages of report Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) should bring the “X-Ray” of the behavior and attitudes of President Jair Bolsonaro and three of his sons, ministers and former ministers during the pandemic, in addition to several others investigated.

The document must point out 11 crimes that would have been committed by President Jair Bolsonaro:

Epidemic resulting in death; Violation of preventive sanitary measure; Quackery; Incitement to crime; Forgery of private document; Irregular employment of public funds; Prevarication; Indigenous Genocide; Crime against humanity; Crime of responsibility – for violation of social rights and incompatibility with the dignity, honor and decorum of the position; Commissive homicide for failure to fight the pandemic.

The report must also ask for the following indictments:

senator Flavio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ): administrative law; incitement to crime; administrative dishonesty;

(Patriota-RJ): administrative law; incitement to crime; administrative dishonesty; congressperson Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP): incitement to crime;

(PSL-SP): incitement to crime; city ​​councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ): incitement to crime;

(Republicans-RJ): incitement to crime; Three ministers of the Bolsonaro government: Marcelo Queiroga (Health), Onyx Lorenzoni (General Secretariat) and Wagner Rosary (General Comptroller of the Union);

(Health), (General Secretariat) and (General Comptroller of the Union); Two former ministers: Eduardo Pazuello (Health and Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Relations).

The report will be read Next tuesday (19), and the prediction is that the vote will be on Wednesday (20).

If approved by a majority of the CPI senators, the report will be sent to the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which will have the task of conducting investigations into those indicted with privileged jurisdiction, such as President Bolsonaro, ministers and federal parliamentarians.

The report will still be forwarded to the first instance of the Federal Public Ministry of the states, which will have the task of carrying out the investigations involving other indictees.

Copies of the investigations will also be forwarded to the Federal Police and the Internal Revenue Service, in addition to the International Criminal Court, because of the accusations of genocide of indigenous people and crimes against humanity.

Find out below what the cited say:

O Planalto Palace did not comment on the matter.

the senator Flavio Bolsonaro he asserted that the charges against him and the government have no legal basis and are meaningless.