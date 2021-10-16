CPI to propose pension for orphans of covid-19 victims







Kelvia Andrea Goncalves, 16, cries during the funeral of her mother who died of Covid-19, in a Manaus cemetery 01/17/2021 REUTERS/Bruno Kelly Photo: Reuters

The final report of Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), to be voted on in five days, will propose the creation of a special pension for orphans of victims of the new coronavirus. The collegiate rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), also informed that he will to suggest disability retirement for people who were left with serious sequelae due to the disease.

The CPI initiative adds to the discussions on the subject already underway at the Congress. Bill 1305/21, authored by deputy Flávio Nogueira (PDT-PI), which requires the National Social Assistance Fund (Fnas) to pay individual and monthly pension in the amount of one minimum wage to covid orphans, is in the Chamber. . In the estimation of the PL rapporteur, Deputy Dr. Soraya Manato (PSL-ES), there are more than 130 thousand children in Brazil who have lost a father and/or mother or a caregiver because of the coronavirus.

After a week without activities, this Friday morning (15), the commission members met remotely and decided that the member of the National Health Council (CNS), Nelson Mussolini, will be the last name to testify to the CPI, next Monday (18th). He is also a member of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec).

Before deciding for Mussolini’s hearing, the senators approved four requests for summoning authorities who participated on Thursday (7) at a Conitec meeting in which the vote on a report that does not recommend the use of ‘covid kit’ was withdrawn from the agenda. ‘ in the outpatient treatment of patients.

The day after the final testimony, the rapporteur’s opinion will be read. Voting on the document is scheduled for the following day, after the collective view of the report. The aid format is still being designed by committee members. When he announced the pension proposal, Renan suggested the value of a minimum wage, which from next year will be R$1,192, “for orphans, whose family income does not allow survival until they reach 21 years of age” . According to the senator, the proposal is financially “feasible”.

According to the version of the proposal released this Friday by the newspaper The globe, the orphan pension would be paid to families who have at least one child or adolescent whose parent has died as a result of a covid and has not contributed to Social Security. The beneficiary would receive R$1,000 per month until he turns 18 years old.

“It is the purpose of this CPI to hold the State responsible with a referral that is fiscally responsible and feasible in this circumstance that we are living in”, said Renan on the last 6th. of the illnesses that can result, from an expertise, therefore, absolutely responsible, the disability retirement.”

As revealed the state in June, the federal government planned to create a special benefit for covid-19 orphans as part of the reformulation of the Bolsa Família program.

In August, representatives of the federal government and the Federal Public Ministry made suggestions for the improvement of the PL already in progress at the Chamber. Among the observations made during the meeting of the Casa Social Security and Family Commission, the authorities pointed out that the project does not create a distinction between orphans of parents who were workers protected by Social Security, with dependents equally protected, and between those in a situation of social vulnerability, which could lead to a overlap of benefits in the case of those who would already receive social security benefits due to the death of their parents. Another point mentioned is that the proposal does not limit the amount of pensions that can be accessed per family.

Calls

In this morning’s meeting, in addition to Mussolini, the CPI approved the summons of Carlos Eduardo Menezes de Rezende, representative of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS); Elton da Silva Chaves, representative of the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems); Luiz Claudio Lemos Correa, representative of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

The four authorities are part of Conitec, which would have been pressured by Planalto allies to postpone the analysis of the report, commissioned by the government, against the use of the so-called ‘covid kit’.

The vice-president of the commission, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said that not all those summoned will necessarily be heard, as the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), decided to hold just one more hearing, on the 18th. “I’m not saying we’re actually going to call them all,” he said.

Originally, in the next session, the CPI intended to hear the Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, for the third time, but the top committee gave up on the idea and suggested listening to pulmonologist Carlos Carvalho, coordinator of Conitec, on that date. However, in a meeting with senators last Saturday, he did not guarantee that he would present to the commission the report supposedly removed from the agenda of the Conitec meeting. Therefore, Randolfe requested the summoning of other members of Conitec, in eventual replacement of Carvalho.

“The impression I have is that the report that he was going to present, in the words of Dr. Carlos Carvalho, as he is still in reserve, he will not present. Therefore, in addition, we present these requirements for convening the members of Conitec that participated in the meeting in which the vote on the protocol for fighting the pandemic was removed from the agenda”, detailed the vice president of the CPI at Covid.